Middle East

US Says Iran May Have Killed More Than 1,000 in Recent Protests

By Reuters
December 05, 2019 12:29 PM
Riot police try to disperse protesters as they rally on a highway against increased fuel prices, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 16, 2019.
FILE - Riot police try to disperse protesters as they rally on a highway against increased fuel prices, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 16, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday.

"As the truth is trickling out of Iran, it appears the regime could have murdered over a thousand Iranian citizens since the protests began," Hook told reporters at a briefing at the State Department.

He added that "many thousands of Iranians" had also been wounded and at least 7,000 detained in Iran's prisons.

The unrest, which began on Nov. 15 after the government abruptly raised fuel prices by as much as 300%, spread to more than 100 cities and towns and turned political as young and working-class protesters demanded clerical leaders step down.

Tehran has given no official death toll but Amnesty International said on Monday it had documented the deaths of at least 208 protesters, making the disturbances the bloodiest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Tehran’s clerical rulers have blamed “thugs” linked to its opponents in exile and the country’s main foreign foes - the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia - for the unrest.

 

Related Stories

In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks
Middle East
Iran President Calls For Release Of 'Innocent' Unarmed Protesters
Protests erupted on November 15 after the government announced a fuel price hike of up to 200 percent but were quickly stifled by security forces
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 08:18
Sarah Moriarty, the daughter of Robert Levinson, a U.S. hostage in Iran, listens during a news conference about hostages in…
Middle East
Fears Deepen for Families of People Held in Iran Amid Unrest
Families of several US and British people held in Iran expressed fear for their loved ones Tuesday amid the deadliest unrest in decades in the Islamic Republic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 20:37
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage