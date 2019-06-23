US Warns Iran as Trump Says New Sanctions Begin Monday

WASHINGTON - VOA’s national security correspondent Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

The U.S. warned Iran on Sunday that it should not mistake as "weakness" President Donald Trump's last-minute decision to not militarily retaliate for Tehran's shoot-down of an unmanned U.S. drone near the Strait of Hormuz.

"Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness," U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said in Jerusalem ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"No one has granted them a hunting license in the Middle East," Bolton said of Iran. "Our military is rebuilt new and ready to go."

Bolton's warning came hours after Trump, without providing any details, said he plans to impose "major" new sanctions against Iran on Monday.

Trump announced the move Saturday on Twitter, saying, "Iran cannot have Nuclear Weapons," and that the sanctions would be dropped as soon as the country becomes "a productive and prosperous nation again."

Iran cannot have Nuclear Weapons! Under the terrible Obama plan, they would have been on their way to Nuclear in a short number of years, and existing verification is not acceptable. We are putting major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday. I look forward to the day that..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Bolton said existing sanctions against Tehran already are having a sharp effect on the Tehran economy.

"Sanctions are biting," he said. "Iran can never have nuclear weapons — not against the U.S.A. and not against the world."

Trump spoke with reporters at the White House before leaving for Camp David outside Washington for a meeting with top administration officials, at one point saying as soon as Tehran agreed to renounce nuclear weapons, "I’m going to be their best friend."

Trump's tone was much softer on Saturday after a week of intense actions between the U.S. and Iran.

Concern about a potential armed confrontation between the U.S. and Iran has been growing since U.S. officials recently blamed Tehran for mine attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, allegations Tehran denies, and Iran’s downing of an unmanned U.S. drone on Thursday.

On Friday, Trump said that he had canceled late Thursday a retaliatory strike against several Iranian targets.

He tweeted that the United States was "cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it," Trump tweeted, saying the action would have been disproportionate.

World powers have called for calm after the incidents.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged for a political resolution of the crisis. "That is what we are working on," she told Reuters.

On Sunday, Britain's Middle East minister, Andrew Murrison, will travel to Tehran for talks with Iranian officials.

Britain's Foreign Office said Murrison would call for "urgent de-escalation in the region." He will also discuss Iran's threat to cease complying with the nuclear deal that the United States pulled out of last year.

James Phillips, a senior researcher at the conservative Washington-based Heritage Foundation, said he believes the immediate risk of a U.S.-Iran conflict has passed.

"It's probably over as far as the incident goes with the shoot down of the drone. But, I think if there are further provocations, the president will respond in a strong and effective manner," he said.

Phillips also said he does not expect Tehran to accept U.S. calls for negotiations while Trump continues a "maximum pressure campaign" of sanctions on Iran. "I doubt that Tehran will be serious until it sees who wins the next presidential election," he said.

The U.S. announced this week it was authorizing another 1,000 troops — including a Patriot missile battery and additional manned and unmanned reconnaissance aircraft to bolster defenses at U.S. positions in Iraq and Syria.