VOA News on Iran

Family: Iranian Prisoner Flees Short-Term Release for Canada

By Agence France-Presse
August 3, 2019 10:28 PM
Supporters demonstrate for the release of Saeed Malekpour, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Jan. 22, 2012. Malekpour, 35, a Canadian-Iranian software engineer, was facing imminent execution in Tehran for allegedly operating a pornography website
FILE - Supporters demonstrate for the release of Saeed Malekpour, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Jan. 22, 2012. Malekpour, 35, a Canadian-Iranian software engineer, was facing imminent execution in Tehran for allegedly operating a pornography website.

TEHRAN - An Iranian serving a life sentence on a conviction of designing a pornographic website has fled the country while on short-term release from prison and has arrived in Canada, Iranian authorities and his family said.

Iranian authorities Saturday confirmed state television reports that Saeed Malekpour, who is also a permanent resident of Canada, had left the Islamic Republic.

“This individual was barred from leaving the country and has apparently left … via unofficial channels and has not returned,” said judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili.

“This individual was sentenced to life in jail and had served more than 11 years of his sentence,” Esmaili said, quoted by the judiciary’s official news agency, Mizan Online.

Didn't return from furlough

He said Malekpour was given a three-day furlough July 20 and by the end of it did not turn himself in to the prison.

His sister posted a video on Twitter confirming he had returned to Canada.

“The nightmare is finally over,” Maryam Malekpour said, thanking all those who supported the family.

Payam Akhavan, a professor at McGill University in Montreal who supported Malekpour, told CBC TV that his family in Iran and his lawyer knew nothing about the escape.

Original sentence: death

Malekpour was arrested in December 2008 in Iran when he returned to his native land to visit his dying father. He was accused of operating a pornographic website.

He was initially sentenced to death, but that was commuted to life in prison in August 2013.

According to reports at the time, he had been found guilty on three counts, including “designing and moderating adult content websites” and “insulting the sanctity of Islam.”

Related Stories

00:01:57
Middle East
Iran Blasts US Sanctioning of Its Foreign Minister as 'Childish'
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has responded to the United States imposing sanctions on his foreign minister, Javad Zarif, calling the move "childish."  Tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal with world powers more than a year ago.  VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.
Parsa Amini, a 5-year-old boy suffering from eye cancer, speaks with his mother at Mahak Center's Hospital, in Tehran, Iran, June 19, 2019.
Middle East
Iranians Say US Sanctions Blocking Access to Needed Medicine
With Iran's economy in free fall after the US pullout from the nuclear deal and escalated sanctions on Tehran, prices of imported medicines have soared as the national currency tumbled about 70% against the dollar
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 30, 2019
In this Wednesday, July 3, 2019 photo, a woman inspects a headscarf at a market in downtown Tehran, Iran. A few daring women in Iran's capital have been taking off their mandatory headscarves, or hijabs, in public, risking arrest and drawing the ire…
Middle East
Iranians Sending Photos to US-Based Activist Face Prison
Iranians sending images to US-based activist over headscarf controversy could face up to 10 years in prison
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 29, 2019
FILE - Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family.
Europe
British-Iranian Woman Transferred Back to Tehran Prison
A British-Iranian mother jailed in Tehran since 2016 has been returned to prison after being held in the mental ward of a public hospital for nearly a week, her husband said Monday
Default Author Profile
By AFP
July 22, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse