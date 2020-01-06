VOA News on Iran

Huge Crowd in Tehran Mourns Iranian General Soleimani

By VOA News
January 06, 2020 07:39 AM
Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone…
Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 6, 2020.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei presided over prayers Monday for Qassem Soleimani as hundreds of thousands of people assembled in Tehran to mourn the top Iranian general.

In this image taken from video, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, openly weeps as he leads a prayer over the coffin of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, at the Tehran University campus, Jan. 6, 2020.

Days after a U.S. airstrike killed Soleimani while he was traveling in a convoy in neighboring Iraq, the supreme leader was joined by President Hassan Rouhani and other top Iranian officials as they paid homage in the ceremony broadcast on state television.

Monday's huge procession followed a similar one Sunday in the southwestern city of Ahvaz where black-clad marcher chanted and beat their chests in homage to Soleimani.

Iran is observing three days of mourning before Soleimani's burial in his hometown of Kerman on Tuesday.

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016 photo released by the office of Iran's supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

As head of the Quds Force, the 62-year-old Soleimani helped orchestrate Tehran's overseas clandestine and military operations.

The Quds Force, the foreign arm of Iran's hard-line Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.

He was killed in a U.S. airstrike, most likely by a drone, as he traveled in a convoy of Iran-backed militia members after leaving the Baghdad airport in the early morning hours of January 3 — a strike that substantially raised tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a deputy commander of the Iran-backed Hashd Shaabi militia in Iraq, was also killed in the attack.

Mourners marched earlier in Baghdad for Soleimani and others killed in the raid, while many anti-Iranian protesters celebrated the deaths at other sites in Iraq.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered the strike on Soleimani, saying the Iranian commander had organized attacks on U.S. and Iraqi targets and that he was planning further terror actions.

Iran has promised "harsh revenge" for the U.S. attack on Soleimani, one of the most powerful military men in Iran.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during an "Evangelicals for Trump Coalition Launch" at King Jesus International Ministry
VOA News on Iran
Trump Threatens to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites
Trump tells reporters it "doesn't work that way" when Iran can kill Americans, but their cultural sites are off-limits
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 01:46
Iranians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during an anti-U.S. protest in the capital Tehran, Jan. 4, 2020, over the killings of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
Trump Ramps Up Threats To Iran
The world is on edge as both sides threaten to retaliate
Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession, in the city of Mashhad, Iran, Jan. 5, 2020.
Middle East
Blowback: Iran Abandons Nuclear Limits After US Killing
The twin developments could bring Iran closer to building an atomic bomb and enable the Islamic State group to stage a comeback in Iraq, making the Middle East a far more dangerous and unstable place
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/05/2020 - 15:51
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

Huge Crowd in Tehran Mourns Iranian General Soleimani

Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone…
VOA News on Iran

Trump Threatens to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites

President Donald Trump speaks during an "Evangelicals for Trump Coalition Launch" at King Jesus International Ministry
VOA News on Iran

Pakistan Stress Neutrality, Big Rally Protests Killing of Soleimani

Pakistani Shiite Muslims participate in a rally to condemn the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani by…
VOA News on Iran

Trump Threatens Iranian Cultural Sites

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession, in the city of Mashhad, Iran, Jan. 5, 2020.
VOA News on Iran

A Region on Edge: Mideast Officials Scramble to Anticipate Iranian Retaliation

Iranians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during an anti-U.S. protest in the capital Tehran, Jan. 4, 2020, over the killings of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.