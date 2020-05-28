Iran Rejects US Cancelation of Nuclear Sanctions Waivers 

Iran says a U.S. move to cancel the last remaining sanctions waivers from the 2015 nuclear agreement will not impact its nuclear work.

A spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said in a statement Thursday that the Trump administration is trying to “distract public opinion” and that U.S. actions do not put pressure on Iran.

FILE - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press briefing at the State Department on May 20, 2020, in Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday the sanctions waivers that allowed other countries to work on Iran’s civil nuclear projects without penalties would not be renewed.

He said Iran had engaged in “nuclear brinkmanship” with its increased nuclear activities and that those actions would draw pressure and increased isolation from the world community.

The United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018 and has applied several rounds of economic sanctions.

Iran has complained that the other signatories, particularly Britain, France, Germany and the European Union, have not lived up to their pledges to help Iran get around the U.S. measures.

FILE - In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit as officials and media visit the site, near Arak., Dc. 23, 2019.

It took successive actions against its promises in the deal, including boosting its stockpile of enriched uranium beyond agreed limits and enriching uranium to higher levels.

The 2015 deal was meant to address accusations Iran was working to build a nuclear weapon, with the limits designed to keep Iran from having the materials necessary for that kind of program.

Iran has said its nuclear program is only for civilian purposes such as power generation and medical research.