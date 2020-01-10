Iran Says It Unintentionally Shot Down Ukrainian Jet

Iran has admitted that its military shot down a Ukrainian jetliner earlier this week in the outskirts of Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

Iran said in a statement Saturday that the aircraft was shot down unintentionally and blamed the incident on human error.

The downing of the Ukraine International Airlines flight happened just hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers in response to last week's U.S. drone attack that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran had denied that it was responsible for the downing of the jet, however, U.S. and Canadian intelligence said they believed Iran shot down the aircraft.



The flight was on its way to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.



