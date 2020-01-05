Iraq Parliament Wants to Expel US Troops

Ed Yeranian and VOA Kurdish service contributed to this report.



The Iraqi parliament urged the government Sunday to expel 5,200 American troops in the country as a protest to the U.S. drone attack that killed a top Iranian general at the Baghdad airport.

The Shi'ite majority in the parliament voted for the resolution calling on the caretaker government to end the bi-lateral agreement with the U.S.-led coalition to station troops on Iraqi soil. Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammed al Halbousi noted that the agreement cannot be terminated without a one year grace period.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed doubt that the U.S. forces would be expelled, telling Fox News, "We are confident the Iraqi people will want the U.S. to remain."

The U.S. and Iraq agreed to the reintroduction of American troops in Iraq four years ago to help in the fight against Islamic State terrorists. That came after all U.S. forces had earlier been withdrawn from the 2003 U.S. invasion that eventually toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, an incursion based on the erroneous premise that he possessed weapons of mass destruction.

Several dozen mostly Shi'ite members of the Iraqi parliament chanted against the U.S. and in favor of Iran and its slain military commander Qasem Soleimani before Sunday's vote.

Parliamentary resolutions are nonbinding, but caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mehdi had earlier urged parliament to take urgent measures and end the presence of foreign troops as soon as possible.

The prime minister called on lawmakers to act because of what he said were breaches of the troop agreement after the U.S. attacked a militia base in Qaim, which killed 25 Shi'ite militiamen, and the drone strike on Soleimani's car as he left the Baghdad airport.

But he said any decision on U.S. troops must make sure that Iraq's national interests and security are not damaged.

A total of 173 of the Iraqi parliament's 329 members attended Sunday's legislative session, with many Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers staying away, possibly because they oppose the American troop withdrawal.

Riyad Muhammad Ali al-Masoudi, member of the Iraqi parliament, told VOA's Kurdish service, "We do not want to create a political or security void in this regard. What do we really want, is to preserve the Iraqi sovereignty and political future of the country. We hope this agreement will serve in the interests of Iraq, and will not be used against Iraq."

Meanwhile Lebanon's pro-Iranian Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah delivered a fiery speech to his supporters in Beirut urging the Iraqi parliament "to expel the US from their country," and insisted that "the crime of killing [Qassem Soleimani] must be avenged."

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali Hakim also sent a complaint to the president of the U.N. Security Council and the U.N. secretary-general to protest the U.S. attack on a Shi'ite military base near Iraq's border with Syria and the killing of Soleimani and Shi'ite militia commander Mohandes.