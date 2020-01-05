Iraqi Parliament Calls For US Troops to Leave

Iraq’s parliament has passed a resolution calling for foreign troops to leave the country in the wake of a U.S. air strike that killed Iran's top military commander, Qasem Soleimani, near Baghdad’s airport last week.

The Iraqi government “commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting [the Islamic State extremist group] due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory," the lawmakers said in the resolution adopted on January 5.

The government of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi "must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace, or water for any reason," they added.

Parliamentary resolutions are nonbinding to the government, but Abdul-Mahdi had earlier urged parliament to take urgent measures and end the presence of foreign troops as soon as possible.

"Despite the internal and external difficulties that we might face, it remains best for Iraq on principle and practically," he told lawmakers in a speech.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington has identified 52 Iranian sites that will be hit “very fast and very hard” should Tehran strike any American target following the assassination of Soleimani.

Iran, which is officially mourning the death of the head of its powerful Quds Force, responded to the threat by accusing the United States on January 5 of violating international law, and criticizing Trump's inclusion of cultural sites as possible targets.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later defended the president, telling ABC television that he had no doubt that the "Iranian leadership understands Trump's view" and "gets the message clearly."

Trump's comments came in a series of January 4 tweets posted about the same time that rockets struck an air base housing U.S. troops in Iraq and mortar rounds hit a high-security zone that houses the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.