Ukrainian Plane Crashes in Iran Killing 176

By VOA News
Updated January 08, 2020 02:24 AM
Part of the wreckage from Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, 2020.
Part of the wreckage from Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, 2020.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there were no survivors from a Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed Wednesday shortly after taking off from Iran's capital.

The flight was bound for Kyiv, and Ukraine's prime minister said it was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members.

One of the engines of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, 2020, is seen in this still image taken from Iran Press footage.

Authorities are investigating what caused the plane to go down.  Iranian state media reports said mechanical issues were the suspected cause, but there has been no official confirmation.

The plane's manufacturer, Boeing, said it is aware of reports of the crash and is gathering more information.

