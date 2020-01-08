Ukrainian Plane Crashes in Iran Killing 176

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there were no survivors from a Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed Wednesday shortly after taking off from Iran's capital.
The flight was bound for Kyiv, and Ukraine's prime minister said it was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members.
Authorities are investigating what caused the plane to go down. Iranian state media reports said mechanical issues were the suspected cause, but there has been no official confirmation.
The plane's manufacturer, Boeing, said it is aware of reports of the crash and is gathering more information.