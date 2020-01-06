VOA News on Iran

UN Chief Warns of 'Profound Risk of Miscalculation' Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

By Reuters
January 06, 2020 12:32 PM
FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2019.
UNITED NATIONS - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that "geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century" and called on world leaders to stop escalating tensions, exercise maximum restraint and re-start dialogue.

Without naming any countries, Guterres told reporters: "This cauldron of tensions is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a
profound risk of miscalculation."

His warning came after the United States killed Iran's most prominent general Qassem Soleimani on Friday, deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration.
 

 

