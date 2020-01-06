UN Chief Warns of 'Profound Risk of Miscalculation' Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

UNITED NATIONS - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that "geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century" and called on world leaders to stop escalating tensions, exercise maximum restraint and re-start dialogue.

Without naming any countries, Guterres told reporters: "This cauldron of tensions is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a

profound risk of miscalculation."



His warning came after the United States killed Iran's most prominent general Qassem Soleimani on Friday, deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration.

