VOA News on Iran

US: Iran Nuclear Decisions Will Still Rest with Khamenei   

By Ken Bredemeier
June 20, 2021 01:40 PM
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on May 2, 2021 shows him giving a live…
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on May 2, 2021 shows him giving a live televised speech in Tehran. (AFP photo / HO / Khamenei.IR)

WASHINGTON - U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday downplayed the importance of the election of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as the new Iranian president, saying that whether the United States ultimately rejoins the international pact to restrain Tehran’s nuclear program will depend on decisions made by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.  

Supporters of Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi celebrate after he won the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, Saturday,…
FILE - Supporters of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi celebrate after he won the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, June 19, 2021.

Raisi will replace more moderate Hassan Rouhani in six weeks, but Sullivan told ABC News’s “This Week” show that no matter who the Iranian president is, “It is less relevant than whether their entire system is prepared to make verifiable commitments” to abandon the possibility of Iranian development of a nuclear weapon. 

Along with five other world powers, the United States is engaged in talks with Iran to rejoin the 2015 international agreement to restrain Tehran’s nuclear program that former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from, saying it was not tough enough. Trump reimposed economic sanctions against Tehran that had been dropped.  

The pact was negotiated under Trump’s immediate predecessor, President Barack Obama, with U.S. President Joe Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, now looking to rejoin the agreement. 

Negotiators for Iran and the other six countries were set Sunday to adjourn the talks to return to their respective capitals for further consultations on difficult remaining considerations. 

FILE - Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 1, 2020.
FILE - Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 1, 2020. (EEAS/Handout via Reuters)

Iran delegation chief Abbas Araqchi said, “We are now closer than ever to an agreement but the distance that exists between us and an agreement remains and bridging it is not an easy job," a position echoed by Sullivan. 

“There is still a fair distance to travel on some of the key issues,” such as sanctions on Iran and the commitments Tehran is willing to make, Sullivan said. 

“But the arrow has been pointed in the right direction,” he said. “We’ll see if Iran will make the hard choices they have to make.” 

“The ultimate decision lies with the supreme leader, whether he follows the path of diplomacy or faces mounting pressure not just from the U.S. but from the international community,” Sullivan said. 

“We believe diplomacy is the best way achieve that,” he said. Sullivan said the U.S. is “clear-eyed and firm” in its effort that “puts their nuclear program in a box.” 

In a separate interview, Sullivan told “Fox News Sunday” that any new agreement could last for a longer time than the original 2030 expiration. 

It is not clear, however, when formal international negotiations might resume. 

 

Related Stories

Supporters of Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi celebrate after he won the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, Saturday,…
VOA News on Iran
Iran’s Judiciary Chief Wins Landslide in Election US Says Was Not Free or Fair 
In response to VOA Persian request for comment on Iran election result, State Department spokesperson says US has ‘seen’ announcement of Ebrahim Raisi’s win
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 10:09 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem, Sunday, June…
Middle East
Israel's Bennett Warns Against Nuclear Talks with Iran's ‘Hangmen Regime’
Hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi won Iran’s presidential election Saturday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 06/20/2021 - 05:55 AM
Supporters of Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi celebrate after he won the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, Saturday,…
VOA News on Iran
Observers See Low Iranian Election Turnout as Disavowal of Leadership
Many appear to have heeded calls to boycott election, won by Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 05:13 PM
In this photo released by the official website of Iran's Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, left, speaks with the media after his meeting with President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, right, who is current judiciary chief, in Tehran, Iran, June 19, 2021.
VOA News on Iran
Iran’s Moderate Presidential Candidate Concedes Loss to Raisi
'I hope your government ... will bring comfort and prosperity to our nation,’ former central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati said in a letter, according to media reports
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 03:41 AM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier
VOA News on Iran

US: Iran Nuclear Decisions Will Still Rest with Khamenei   

A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on May 2, 2021 shows him giving a live…
Middle East

Israel's Bennett Warns Against Nuclear Talks with Iran's ‘Hangmen Regime’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem, Sunday, June…
VOA News on Iran

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Wins Landslide in Election US Says Was Not Free or Fair 

Supporters of Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi celebrate after he won the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, Saturday,…
VOA News on Iran

Iran Says Nuclear Talks to be Adjourned for Consultations in Capitals 

Political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Abbas Araghchi leaves the 'Grand Hotel Vienna' where closed-door…
VOA News on Iran

Observers See Low Iranian Election Turnout as Disavowal of Leadership

Supporters of Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi celebrate after he won the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, Saturday,…