Watch

Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren

  • FEATURED
  • ABOUT
  • EPISODES
360p | 83 MB
480p | 120 MB
540p | 138 MB
1080p | 495 MB
Original | 673 MB
Embed
Download Audio
Download Transcript

USA VOTES 2020

Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:29 PM

America's long presidential election campaign has ended, and the outcome is still to be determined. Plugged In examines the state of the 2020 presidential race and America's political direction with former Republican National Committee chairman Gov. Haley Barbour and Larry Sabato, politics professor and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. Airdate: November 4, 2020.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 10:08 PM
Russia: Peril and Poison
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Russia: Peril and Poison
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 12:01 PM
Shoura: An Experiment in Reconciliation
Plugged In-Shoura: An Experiment in Reconciliation
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 03:46 PM
Treating COVID-19
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Treating COVID-19
Wed, 10/07/2020 - 04:34 PM
COVID in the White House
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-COVID in the White House
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 04:10 PM
Pandemic Travel Turbulence
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Pandemic Travel Turbulence
FULL EPISODES
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Fighting a Pandemic
00:29:30
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 02:30 PM

Fighting a Pandemic

Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-China vs. Hollywood
00:29:30
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 03:43 PM

China vs. Hollywood

Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Plastics in the Environment
00:29:30
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 11:33 AM

Plastics in the Environment

Related Articles
ABOUT

Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren examines various aspects of United States policy by interviewing policy makers and having discussions with opinion shapers. After hosting news programs for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, Greta Van Susteren brings her interviewing skills and curiosity to VOA for a weekly 30 minute dive into America’s international relationships.