Afghan Journalists Protest Government Information Restrictions

KABUL - Dozens of domestic Afghan news outlets on Tuesday issued an open letter to government leaders criticizing Kabul's “severe limitations in access to information.”

Gathered at a location designated for the construction of a minaret dedicated to the memory to Afghan journalists slain in the line of duty, representatives of signatories to the statement took turns reading excerpts aloud.“

Afghanistan has gone backwards when it comes to access to information in recent years," says the letter, which goes on to describe a “double standard” when it comes to “implementing the access to information law, and supporting free media.”

"Despite the fact that Afghanistan is one of the deadliest places to be a journalist, Afghan media is still the freest in the region," it says, "but the carelessness of the government has endangered this hard-won achievement."

Calling access restrictions a government-wide problem, the letter identifies the worst offenders as the Supreme Court, Attorney General's Office, National Directorate of Security, National Procurement Bureau, the President's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Finance, Central Bank, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, and Ministry of Public Health.

"We call on the Afghan government, the international community and media support organizations to act in the strongest possible ways to safeguard the free flow of information, our press freedom, and our young democracy.”

Afghan officials reacted within hours, beginning with Tweets by Sediq Sediqi, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesperson.

“The government has the unmeasurable commitment and resolve towards safeguarding our media freedom," Sediqi said. "We have had countless and unprecedented media presence, which is a record high in any [government]. We are equally committed to work at the technical level and remove any barriers there.”

Speaking live on-air at VOA's Kabul studio, Ghani’s deputy spokesperson, Dawa Khan Meenapal, requested more detailed information about specific incidents of restricted access to government-held information.

FILE- Afghan journalists work behind a barrier at the site of an attack on the Telecommunication Ministry in Kabul, April 20, 2019. Limiting access to information by the Afghan government is not acceptable, said an official from an Afghan watchdog.

“Clarifications are needed," he said. "[Journalists] mentioned recent years in their statement, [but] we do not know how many years—one, two, three, or 10. These need to be discussed. We should know how much they sought information and from which government agency."

"...We need a fundamental discussion," he added. "We welcome media’s every voice. We need to discuss on all those issues where they see problems.”

Kabul's "lack of attention" to enforcement of its own information access policies, said Zubair Shafiqi, top editor of Afghanistan Weesa Daily, has been a primary obstacle to substantive reporting on the country's domestic affairs.

"[These] barriers challenge the existing progress of media,” Shafiqi aloud at the site of the protest.

“Given the country’s current situation—in particular, the disputed results of the last presidential election in 2019 and the Taliban-imposed war—the Afghan government’s failure to apply the law on access to state-held information is unacceptable,” said Reza Moini of Paris-based Reporters Without Border, known by its French acronym RSF. “It is the state’s job to ensure that journalists have unrestricted access to information.”

Ross Wilson, Chargé d'Affaires of U.S. Embassy Kabul, reacted via Twitter.

“Information is a vital resource of any free & open society," he wrote. "#Media use it to inform and ensure public institutions serve the people. Authorities must work with the #press to make #Afghan democracy stronger. #RightToKnow #Afghanistan.”

RSF ranks Afghanistan 121 out of 180 countries in its 2019 World Press Freedom Index, a three point drop from its 2018 ranking, which was "the deadliest year since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001."

This story originated in VOA's Pashto Service.