3 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Hit New Highs Again in US

By Associated Press
October 8, 2019 04:27 PM
FILE - A billboard above a gas station, April 1, 2016, promotes testing for sexually transmitted diseases. The number of cases of STDs - chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis - in California reached a record high in 2017.
FILE - A billboard above a gas station, April 1, 2016, promotes testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

NEW YORK - U.S. infections from three sexually transmitted diseases have risen for the fifth consecutive year.

More than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia (kluh-MID'-ee-uh) were reported last year. The infection rate rose 3 percent from 2017.

It's the most ever reported in a year, though the trend is mainly attributed to increased testing.

About 580,000 gonorrhea (gah-nuh-REE'-uh) cases were reported. That's the highest number since 1991. The rate rose 5 percent. Scientists worry antibiotic resistance may be a factor.

And the syphilis rate rose 15 percent. About 35,000 cases of the most contagious forms of the disease were reported — also the most since 1991.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers Tuesday.

The increases coincided with public health funding cuts and clinic closures.

