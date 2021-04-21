Science & Health

Chinese President Xi Jinping to Appear at US-Led Global Climate Summit 

By VOA News
April 21, 2021 04:28 AM
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, April 3, 2021.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak Thursday at the global summit on climate change organized by U.S. President Joe Biden. 

Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a written statement Wednesday that President Xi will deliver an “important speech” during the virtual conference.  

Xi is among 40 world leaders invited by President Biden to attend the two-day virtual summit, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Russian President Vladimir Putin.  His acceptance comes days after John Kerry, Biden’s special envoy on climate change, held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, in Shanghai.  

Xi’s appearance is his first with Biden since the latter took office in January, and comes amid increasing tensions between the two economic superpowers over a host of issues, including Beijing’s tightening control on semi-autonomous Hong Kong and its brutal treatment of ethnic Uyghur Muslims in northwestern Xinjiang province.   

But the two countries have apparently found common ground on reducing climate change, as they are the world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gasses, which is directly linked to climate change. 

The global climate summit is part of Biden’s efforts to restore U.S. leadership after his predecessor Donald Trump’s dismissive attitude towards the issue, including withdrawing from the 2015 Paris Agreement that set a cap on global carbon emissions. Biden rejoined the agreement immediately after taking office.   

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his mask as gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign…
USA
US Reaffirms Climate Change is Foreign Policy Priority
Some analysts question whether the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters, the United States and China, can cooperate on climate change
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 04:18 PM
FILE - A construction site is seen against the backdrop of skyscrapers on a day with high air pollution in Beijing, China, March 11, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
US, China Pledge Urgent Climate Control Measures
Agreement reached ahead of Biden’s climate summit this week
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 04/18/2021 - 03:04 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

A Whale Chorus Reveals How Climate Change May Be Shifting Migration

A changing Arctic climate may bring more competition for bowhead whales.
Science & Health

Chinese President Xi Jinping to Appear at US-Led Global Climate Summit 

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
Science & Health

EU Targets Cutting Emissions 55% by 2030

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
Science & Health

Carbon Dioxide Emissions Could Jump 5% as Economies Rebound, Energy Agency Says

Default Content Teaser
COVID-19 Pandemic

EMA Finds Link Between Johnson & Johnson Vaccine and Blood Clots

FILE - Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen.