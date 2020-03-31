11 Veterans Die at Massachusetts Health Facility

Officials in the northeastern U.S. state of Massachusetts say the superintendent of a state-run veterans’ home was relieved of his duties after it was announced Monday 11 residents of the home had died, including at least five who tested positive for coronavirus.

State veterans’ services officials say tests are pending for at least five others, who died at the Soldier’s Home in Holyoke, about 140 kilometers west of Boston.

State officials say the home’s superintendent, Bennett Walsh, was put on paid administrative leave and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, on his Twitter account, said public health experts are conducting a review of the home and its procedures.

Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Dan Tsai said in a statement the department has established an onsite clinical command team comprised of medical, epidemiological, and operational experts responsible for the comprehensive and rapid response to the outbreak of COVID-19.