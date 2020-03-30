Aide to Israel’s Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19 

Coronavirus Outbreak

By VOA News
March 30, 2020 07:06 AM
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the State House, in Entebbe, Uganda, Feb. 3, 2020.
An aide to Israel’s prime minister has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Rivka Paluch is reported to have met with Benjamin Netanyahu and several politicians Thursday.  

It was not immediately clear if the prime minister and the other lawmakers will be quarantined.  

“We will take action in accordance with Health Ministry directives,” an official said. 

Paluch is Netanyahu’s adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs.  

Israel has 4,347 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Monday.  

 

