Baker Orders Non-essential Businesses Closed; 4 More Deaths

By Associated Press
March 24, 2020
A billboard on the Paramount Theatre offers support to passers-by to observe social distancing, Monday, March 23, 2020, in…
A billboard on the Paramount Theatre offers support to passers-by to observe social distancing, March 23, 2020, in Boston.

BOSTON - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all nonessential businesses to close by Tuesday afternoon and remain closed until at least April 7 in an effort to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus.


The Republican governor also said Monday the state Department of Health has issued a stay-at-home advisory, but stressed that it wasn't a shelter-in-place order.


"Everyone is advised to stay home and limit all unnecessary activities," he said. "We're asking everyone to use their common sense, think about the impact this virus is having on the sick and elderly, and to limit their interactions with other people."


He said it was OK to take a walk while keeping appropriate social distancing, but advised against pickup basketball and touch football games, or other activities that bring people into close contact.

Essential businesses include supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and manufacturers of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. Medical marijuana facilities can stay open but not recreational pot shops.


Restaurants can stay open for takeout and delivery only.


Additional Deaths


Four more people in Massachusetts have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
The four include two women, both in their 70s, from Essex and Worcester counties and two men -- one in his 60s from Suffolk County and another in his 80s from Norfolk County. Health officials said all were hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.


State health officials said Monday the total number of COVID-19 deaths now stands at nine. The number of confirmed cases is 777 out of more than 8,900 tests that have been administered.
Nearly 80 people have been hospitalized since the start of the outbreak.


Legislature Approves Elections Bill  


A bill that would let cities and towns postpone some upcoming municipal elections has made its way to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk.


The Massachusetts House and Senate passed the bill Monday allowing the postponement of local elections scheduled before May 30. The bill would also let voters cast ballots early by mail for elections occurring before June 30.


Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka said the goal was to give cities and towns flexibility while protecting the right to vote.


Inmates Test positive  


Three inmates at a Massachusetts prison have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.


The inmates at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater have been quarantined from the general population, authorities said. One officer at the prison has also reported testing positive and has been told to stay home and follow their doctor's orders, they said.


The Massachusetts Treatment Center is a medium-security facility that houses people convicted of sex crimes and those who have been civilly committed as sexually dangerous persons.


Immigrant Detainees Seek Release 


More than 50 immigrant detainees at the Bristol County House of Corrections are complaining about overcrowding and possible exposure to the new coronavirus.


The detainees, in a letter made public Friday, called for jail officials to immediately release those who have serious medical conditions, are considered a low public-safety risk, or who have agreed to leave the country immediately.


Jail spokesman Jonathan Darling said Monday two guards in the jail's immigrant detention unit recently went home sick but have since been cleared to return to work.


Boston Officer Positive 


A Boston police officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus. He is the only department employee who has tested positive, officials said.


About the Virus


For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

