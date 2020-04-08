Bradys Donate 750,000 Meals to Tampa Area

Coronavirus Outbreak

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen donated funds to provide 750,000 meals to those in need in their new community of Tampa, Fla.
 
Feeding Tampa Bay announced the donation via Twitter on Tuesday.
 
"We welcome @TomBrady, @giseleofficial and their family to our community and thank them as they #StandwithFTB by providing 750,000 meals to support our children, families and seniors throughout the 10-county region that we serve," the organization wrote.

 
The legendary quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million contract last month with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons.
 
Feeding Tampa Bay is the largest organization providing food assistance in the area. During the coronavirus pandemic, it is providing food to children who typically would have breakfast and lunch at schools and feeding the community through mobile pantries.
 
Brady and Bundchen, a supermodel turned businesswoman and activist, recently moved to the Tampa area. They are renting an estate belonging to former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.
 

