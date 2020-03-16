Coronavirus Outbreak

British Actor Idris Elba Says He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus 

By Reuters
March 16, 2020 06:27 PM
Idris Elba poses in the press room with the award for outstanding male actor in a supporting role for "Beasts of No Nation" and the award for outstanding male actor in a TV movie or miniseries for "Luther" at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Gui...
Idris Elba poses in the press room with the award for outstanding male actor in a supporting role for "Beasts of No Nation" and the award for outstanding male actor in a TV movie or miniseries for "Luther" at the Screen Actors Guild in 2015.

British actor Idris Elba said on Monday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus. 

Elba, who starred in TV drama "The Wire" and movie "Avengers: Infinity War," said in a Twitter post that he had no symptoms but was isolating himself from others. It was not clear where he was located.   

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing... No panic," Elba, 47, wrote.  

Elba said he had taken the test because he found out on Friday that he had been exposed to someone who had contracted the disease. He did not identify the person.  

"Stay positive. Don't freak out," he said in a video accompanying the Twitter post. 

Elba was the second major Hollywood celebrity to announce he has the virus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced last week that they both had contracted the disease while working on a film in Australia. 

