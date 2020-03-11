Coronavirus Outbreak

British Health Minister Diagnosed with Coronavirus, Germany Warns of 58 Million Infections

By Henry Ridgwell
March 11, 2020 03:10 PM

LONDON - The coronavirus crisis deepened in Europe on Wednesday with a warning from Germany's leader that 70% of the country's population — 58 million people — could eventually be infected.

In Britain, junior health minister Nadine Dorries was diagnosed with the virus, as the total number of cases in the country jumped to over 450, the biggest single daily rise. It was reported that Dorries met hundreds of fellow lawmakers in Westminster last week, including attending a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Italy remains the worst affected European country. The outbreak began in the country's north less than three weeks ago. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been infected, leaving several hundred dead, and prompting the government to put the whole country into lockdown. In Lombardy in Italy's north, doctors and nurses report that hospitals are overwhelmed, as they try to tackle the coronavirus outbreak alongside other health problems.

A man and a girl on a scooter are backdropped by a Lombardy region campaign advertising reading in Italian "Coronavirus let's stop it together," at the Porta Nuova business district in Milan, March 11, 2020.

The economic impact on Italy will likely be brutal, with businesses shuttered, tourists staying away and consumers confined to their homes. From Venice and Milan in the north to Naples and Palermo in the south, the streets are eerily quiet. At night, the silence is occasionally punctuated by police vans using loudspeakers to broadcast health warnings and advice on preventing transmission.

Health experts say the COVID-19 outbreak in other European and North American countries may simply be a few days or weeks behind Italy and will likely follow a similar trajectory. So far, Britain has been more cautious in imposing restrictions on movement compared to other European states.

"Just because a lockdown is imposed, doesn't necessarily mean that that is the right thing to do," Dr. Jenny Harries, Britain's deputy chief medical officer, told reporters this week. "The timing of an intervention is absolutely critical. If you put it in too early, you have a time period, people get actually non-compliant. They won't want to keep it going for a long time."

Shelves stand empty in the aisle for toilet rolls, after panic buying as result of the coronavirus, in a branch of the Waitrose supermarket in Surbiton, south west London, March 11, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England made an emergency interest rate cut Wednesday of 0.5%, hours before Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the annual government budget.

Sunak has only been in the job for 27 days and has seen his initial task of energizing Britain's economy after Brexit morph into an emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak. He pledged $39 billion to help people and businesses through the crisis.

"Whatever it costs, we stand behind our NHS (National Health Service)," Sunak told lawmakers Wednesday. "Second, during this immediate crisis, if people fall ill or can't work, we must support their finances. We will make sure that our safety net remains strong enough to fall back on."

Warning from Merkel

In Spain, Greece and the Czech Republic, universities and schools have been closed for at least two weeks. Cases of COVID-19 have been detected in every state in Germany, and Chancellor Angela Merkel offered a stark warning to the population.

Borussia fans dressed as ghosts hold a banner reading "Ghost match - we want in" prior the German Bundesliga soccer match in Moenchengladbach, Germany, March 11, 2020. The match was played without spectators due to the coronavirus.

"You have to understand that if the virus is there, and the population has no immunity yet to this virus — there are no vaccines and no therapy so far — that a high percentage of experts say 60 to 70% of the population will be infected as long as this situation continues," Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin.

The COVID-19 virus that began in a corner of China has now spread across the world and is transforming the way hundreds of millions of people are able to go about their daily lives.

In Europe, as elsewhere, two key questions remain unanswered: How many people will die from the virus? And what will be the economic cost of trying to prevent its spread? Experts say it will be several months, or years, before the full global impact is known.
 

Related Stories

An employee disinfects the glass cover of a butcher counter to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in a food store in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Tests Show New Coronavirus Lives on Some Surfaces for Up to 3 Days
Tests led by US government scientists show that the new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for up to three days
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 12:49
A worker in a hazardous materials suit takes the temperature of a passenger on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Rome…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Reporter's Notebook: World Travel in the Time of Coronavirus
Are international airports ready? Jamie Dettmer recounts what he experienced while flying indirectly to Washington from Italy via London
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 13:59
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Watford, Britain, March 11, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Britain, Italy Announce War Chests to Try to Halt Impact of Coronavirus
Britain announces a $39-billion war chest to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus after the Bank of England cut interest rates and Italy, the worst-affected country outside China, said it might further tighten already draconian curbs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:59
Henry Ridgwell
Written By
Henry Ridgwell

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

British Health Minister Diagnosed with Coronavirus, Germany Warns of 58 Million Infections

Coronavirus Outbreak

Pelosi to Unveil Coronavirus Aid as Republicans Signal Possible Support

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters as she arrives for a meeting with fellow Democrats, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, March 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter's Notebook: World Travel in the Time of Coronavirus

A worker in a hazardous materials suit takes the temperature of a passenger on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Rome…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Mormons to Hold Major Conference Without Attendees

FILE - The Salt Lake Temple, at Temple Square, is shown before the start of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
USA

Michelle Obama Rally Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

FILE - Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's "Today" show in New York, Oct. 11, 2018.