Coronavirus Outbreak

California Patient Is 3rd US Case of New Virus From China

By Associated Press
January 26, 2020 04:31 AM
Security personnel wear face masks as they stand at the gate of the Shanghai Disney Resort, which announced that it will be…
Security personnel wear face masks as they stand at the gate of the Shanghai Disney Resort, which announced that it will be closed indefinitely from Saturday, in Shanghai, Jan. 25, 2020.

A patient in Southern California is third person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China, health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed a traveler from the Chinese city of Wuhan — the epicenter of the outbreak — tested positive for the virus, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced just before midnight Saturday. The patient is in isolation at a hospital and in good condition, a release from the agency said.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

The first known case in California comes on the heels of diagnoses in Washington state, on Jan. 21, and Chicago, on Jan. 24. Both patients — in Washington, a man in his 30s, and in Chicago, a woman in her 60s — had also traveled to China.

The death toll from the virus in China is at 56 so far. China has issued massive travel bans in hard-hit sections of that country to try to stem spread of the virus, and the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan announced Sunday that it would evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight.

The CDC expects more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus, which is believed to have an incubation period of about two weeks, as worldwide the number of confirmed cases nears 2,000. The CDC is screening passengers on direct and connecting flights from Wuhan at five major airports in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The Orange County patient had contacted local health officials, who provided guidance to reduce exposure to the public while awaiting laboratory confirmation from the CDC. The Orange County agency has consulted with the CDC and the California Department of Health and will follow up with people who have had close contact with the patient.

Guidance from the CDC advises that people who have had casual contact with the patient are at "minimal risk" for developing infection. There’s no evidence that person-to-person transmission occurred in Orange County, and the risk of local transmission remains low, the release said. Further details about the case weren’t released. The CDC hadn’t added the Southern California case to its summary of U.S. cases as of early Sunday.

Related Stories

TOPSHOT - A medical staff member (L) wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Virus Death Toll Rises in China; Xi Expresses Alarm
Government steps up efforts to restrict travel, public gatherings while rushing medical staff, supplies to city at center of outbreak 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/25/2020 - 22:15
Health workers in protective suits check the condition of a passenger on an airplane that just landed from Changsha, a city in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Concerns Grow About Coronavirus Challenge
China, fighting virus at home, seeks to protect image internationally
Default Author Profile
By Saibal Dasgupta
Sat, 01/25/2020 - 16:44
Employees stand at the gates of the Shanghai Disney Resort, which announced that it will be closed indefinitely from Saturday, in Shanghai, Jan. 25, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Outbreak Raises Health, Economic Concerns in Asia
The outbreak is causing comparisons to the 2003 spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which decreased the value of the global economy by $40 billion
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/25/2020 - 07:22
Health surveillance officer use temperature scanner to monitor passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Consulate to Evacuate Staff From Epidemic-Stricken Wuhan
Notice from the embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens on the flight
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/26/2020 - 00:45
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press