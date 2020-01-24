Coronavirus Outbreak

Chicago Woman Becomes 2nd US Case of New Virus From China

By Associated Press
January 24, 2020 11:59 AM
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, travelers pass by a health checkpoint before entering immigration at the international airport in…
FILE - Travelers pass by a health checkpoint before entering immigration at the international airport in Beijing, Jan. 13, 2020.

A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China, health officials announced Friday.

The woman in her 60s returned from China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor to report feeling sick.

The patient is doing well and remains hospitalized "primarily for infection control," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's public health commissioner. People that the women had close contact with are being monitored.

Earlier this week, a man in Washington state was diagnosed with the virus after returning from a trip to China.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to the U.S. public remains low but that it's likely more cases will be diagnosed in the coming days, as the virus appears to have a two-week incubation period.

Nationally, over 2,000 returning travelers had been screened at U.S. airports and 63 patients in 22 states were being tested, although 11 of them so far have been found free of the virus, the CDC said.
 

Related Stories

People wear masks on a street in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
WHO Expects Coronavirus Cases, Deaths to Escalate
UN agency says the number of reported cases and deaths is probably an underestimation
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 11:23
This picture taken on January 23, 2020 shows passengers wearing masks prepare to disembark from a flight from Hong Kong on…
East Asia Pacific
More Airports Screening Passengers Amid China Virus Outbreak
China has shut down Wuhan and other cities in the Hubei province, which is the center of the outbreak of the newly identified coronavirus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 11:19
Employees in scrubs walk on the campus at Providence Regional Medical Center after a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for…
Science & Health
US Reports First Case of New Coronavirus
Patient near Seattle being treated for pneumonia; virus began in Wuhan, China, which reports nearly 300 cases and 6 deaths
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 16:32
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press