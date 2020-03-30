Coronavirus Outbreak

City at Center of China's Virus Outbreak Gradually Revives

By Associated Press
March 30, 2020 08:04 AM
A store employee waits outside for customers at a re-opened retail street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday,…
A store employee waits outside for customers at a re-opened retail street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on March 30, 2020.

WUHAN, CHINA - Shopkeepers in the city at the center of the virus outbreak in China were reopening Monday but customers were scarce after authorities lifted more of the anti-virus controls that kept tens of millions of people at home for two months.


"I'm so excited, I want to cry," said a woman on the Chuhe Hanjie pedestrian mall who would give only the English name Kat. She said she was a teacher in the eastern city of Nanjing visiting her family in Wuhan when the government locked down the city in late January to stem the spread of the coronavirus.


Some 70% to 80% of shops on the mall were open but many imposed limits on how many people could enter. Shopkeepers set up dispensers for hand sanitizer and checked customers for signs of fever.  


Wuhan's bus and subway service has resumed, easing curbs that cut most access to the city of 11 million people on Jan. 23 as China fought the coronavirus. The train station reopened Saturday, bringing thousands of people to what is the manufacturing and transportation hub of central China.
"After two months trapped at home, I want to jump," said Kat, jumping up and down excitedly. "I want to revenge shop."


That will be a welcome sentiment to officials who are under orders to revive manufacturing, retailing and other industries while also preventing a spike in infections as people return to work.  
Travel controls on most of Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, were lifted on March 23. The final restrictions preventing people from leaving Wuhan are due to end April 8.


China had suffered 3,186 coronavirus deaths, including 2,547 in Wuhan, as of midnight Sunday, according to the National Health Commission. The country had a total of 81,470 confirmed cases.
Automakers and other manufacturers in Wuhan have reopened but say they need to restore the flow of components before production returns to normal levels. Some are waiting for employees who went to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year holiday and were stranded when plane, train and bus services were all but cut off to Hubei province.  


Some parents were on the street with their children but traffic was light.


The owner of a candy shop on the Chuhe Hanjie mall said two of her four employees are back at work but she wasn't sure whether the others were willing to come back.  


"We've only prepared a little stock," said the owner, Li Zhen. "Most people are still afraid of the virus."


A poster at the entrance to the pedestrian mall asked customers to wear masks, cooperate with fever checks and show a code on a smartphone app that tracks a user's health status and travel. A banner nearby said, "Wuhan We Are Coming Back. Thank You."  


Two women who wore protective clothing that identified them as medical workers were surrounded by pedestrians who waved Chinese flags at them in a gesture of gratitude. Li gave them bags of candy.  


"We may have to wait for a while to see when things can return to normal," said Li.

Related Stories

Playground is seen temporary closed, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China March 29,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Wuhan Resumes Train Service Following Lockdown
China reports 45 new coronavirus cases for total of 81,439
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 03:49
The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort is docked at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, March 28, 2020. The ship is set to depart for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Death Toll Mounts; China Resumes Travel in Wuhan
Globally, there are now more than 660,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus; number of confirmed cases in the United States rose to 115,000 Saturday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 07:30
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Rebukes Pompeo for 'Wuhan Virus' Comment
FM Spokesman says Secretary of State has 'Sinister Motive'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 10:25
Residents walk past a retail and office district with a screen showing propaganda which reads "Go China! Go Wuhan" as…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Wuhan Reports No New Coronavirus Cases for First Time
Death toll in Italy surpasses that in all of mainland China; Germany reports sharp rise in cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 08:08
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Europe

Blissful Ignorance? Submariners Likely Unaware of Pandemic

French Marine officers wait atop "Le Vigilant" nuclear submarine prior to the visit of French President Nicolas Sarkozy at L'Ile Longue military base, near Brest, Brittany, Friday, July 13, 2007.
Coronavirus Outbreak

City at Center of China's Virus Outbreak Gradually Revives

A store employee waits outside for customers at a re-opened retail street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Members of the Iranian Red Crescent test people for coronavirus Covid-19 symptoms, as police blocked Tehran to Alborz highway…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Aide to Israel’s Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19 

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the State House, in Entebbe, Uganda, Feb. 3, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

25 Indian Family Members Contract COVID-19

An Indian migrant worker carries a child on his shoulders as they wait for transportation to their village following a lockdown…