Coronavirus Continues to Spread Around the World

China, the source of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread around the world, has confirmed 99 new infections and at least 25 deaths since Friday.

The threat appears to be waning in China, where the contagion erupted in December.

The World Health Organization said earlier this week there are about 17 times as many new cases reported outside China now than inside China itself.

The outbreak has forced the U.N. to ask nine countries to delay the rotation of their peacekeeping troops by three months.

Nick Birnback, a U.N. peacekeeping spokesman, said the delay was requested "to maintain operational strength and execute their mandated tasks."

The countries delaying the rotation of their forces at U.N. missions include Cambodia, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Nepal, South Korea and Thailand.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation Friday releasing $8.3 billion in emergency spending to combat the outbreak of the virus.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar looks on as President Donald Trump shows a spending bill to combat the coronavirus, at the White House, March 6, 2020, in Washington.

The measure provides money for possible treatments and vaccine development and to help state and local governments respond to the threat.

One such local government is Montgomery County, Maryland, a suburb outside Washington, which confirmed its first cases this week.

The funding bill includes more than $3 billion for vaccine development, $800 million for researching treatments, $2.2 billion for prevention and response, $1.25 billion for global containment measures, and $1 billion to support state and local health agencies. It also authorizes doctors and nurses to administer tele-health services for Medicare, a government-funded health care program for seniors.

The funding comes as U.S. officials said Friday there are 245 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 14 deaths reported so far.

Worldwide, the number of infections Saturday topped 100,000 while the death toll was nearly 3,500.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called on all countries to make containment their highest priority, urging them to find, test, isolate and care for every case.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is seen at a daily press briefing on coronavirus at WHO headquarters on March 6, 2020, in Geneva.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said earlier this week that a million test kits for COVID-19 are scheduled to begin arriving at U.S. labs this weekend.

Five U.S. states — Maryland, California, Florida, Washington and Hawaii — have declared states of emergency because of the virus.

Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska reported their first cases Friday.

The Vatican reported its first coronavirus case Friday, as did Cameroon, Togo, Slovakia and Serbia.

U.S. Forces Korea said Friday that one of its workers in South Korea has tested positive for COVID-19, the seventh USFK employee to contract the virus.

Borders remained closed for the fifth day Friday between Iran, which ranks third among affected countries more than 4,700 cases, and neighbors Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Iran announced 1,000 new cases Friday and said its death toll rose to 124.

