Coronavirus First Death in Europe, First Infection in Africa

An elderly Chinese tourist has died in France from the new coronavirus. The 80-year-old man, who died in Paris, is the first person in Europe to die due to complications from the virus that originated in China.

In addition, the first African coronavirus infection has been reported, in Egypt.

Officials in China's capital say all people returning to Beijing must self-quarantine themselves for 14 days. As China looks to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the state-run Beijing Daily newspaper reports that those who refuse to seclude themselves or violate other containment rules "will be held accountable under the law."

China’s National Health Commission said Saturday that 143 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to more than 1,500.

The commission also confirmed another 2,641 new virus cases, however, that represents a drop from higher numbers in recent days. The previous day, China reported 5,090 new infections.

China’s government recently changed its methodology for diagnosing and counting new cases, causing a spike in the number of reported cases. Under the new method, doctors can use lung imaging and other analysis to diagnose a patient instead of relying on laboratory testing.

China’s National Health Commission said Saturday most of the new deaths were in Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan, which is where the coronavirus outbreak is believed to have begun.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 66,492 as of Friday night with the death toll at 1,523, according the commission.

On Friday, the commission’s vice minister, Zeng Yixin, said 1,716 health workers have also been infected by the coronavirus and six of them have died.

FILE - WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the novel coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2020.

Probe set

A joint mission with China led by the World Health Organization will launch an investigation this weekend into the coronavirus. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Friday in Geneva he expects a team to arrive in China this weekend and that “particular attention will be paid to understanding transmission of the virus, the severity of the disease and the impact of ongoing measures.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for stronger public health legislation Friday as the country grapples with the outbreak. Xi “stressed the need to strengthen areas of weakness and close loopholes exposed by the current epidemic,” according to China Global Television Network.

Clean money has become a part of the effort to halt the transmission of the virus. The government is asking banks to provide customers with new banknotes whenever possible. China has also started to disinfect used paper money.

Fani Yifei, the deputy governor of the central bank, said Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus, received four billion new yuan notes before the Lunar New Year holiday.

The U.S. told American passengers quarantined since February 5 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan that they will be evacuated, but they will face another quarantine when they return home. "To fulfill our government's responsibilities to U.S. citizens under our rules and practices, as well as to reduce the burden on the Japanese health care system, the U.S. government recommends, out of an abundance of caution, that U.S. citizens disembark and return to the United States for further monitoring," the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said in an email to the Americans.

The U.S. passengers' Japanese quarantine was set to end on February 19. Officials, however, are concerned that the virus is continuing to spread among passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess.

Passengers wave towels as they are about to leave MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears about the coronavirus, as it docks in Sihanoukville, Cambodia Feb. 14, 2020.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Saturday that another 67 passengers from the Diamond Princess have been infected.

Hundreds of passengers aboard the cruise ship Westerdam, which was turned away by several Asian countries, finally disembarked in Cambodia Friday where Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomed them. The authoritarian leader, a staunch ally of Chinese President Xi, handed flowers to the passengers as they cheered and walked to buses while waving to others who remained aboard the ship. Hun Sen said all of the nearly 1,500 passengers will be allowed to disembark after no cases of the new coronavirus were found aboard.

China is encouraging its sequestered population to come up with creative ways to exercise at home to fight the disease. Pan Shancu said he ran an ultra-marathon while circling in his tiny apartment. "I felt a little dizzy at first, but you get used to it after your circle many times," he told the French news agency AFP. Pan said he has the data tracker and video to prove that he jogged the 66 kilometers in his apartment. Video of his accomplishment has gone viral in China.

The outbreak has led to the firing of Jiang Chaoliang as the ruling Communist Party chief in Hubei, just days after the province's top two health officials were removed from their posts. The official Xinhua news agency says former Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong will replace Jiang, who had been criticized by the public for his handling of the outbreak of the COVID19 virus.

The virus is believed to have emerged late last year at a seafood market in the city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Wuhan is the capital of Hubei.

A Vietnamese health worker stands guard at a disease checkpoint of Son Loi commune in Vinh Phuc province, Vietnam, Feb 12, 2020.

Lockdown in Vietnam

The Vietnamese government ordered the lockdown of a village of 10,000 people Thursday, official media reported, making it the first country except China to impose a mass quarantine. Checkpoints were established in Son Loi, located northwest of the capital of Hanoi. An increase in cases has been reported in Son Loi.

In Japan, officials say an 80-year-old woman who died in a hospital on the outskirts of Tokyo has become the nation's first coronavirus fatality. She was the third person to die of the virus outside of China, with the other fatalities occurring in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that a 15th case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States. The person, along with other evacuated U.S. citizens, arrived at an Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 7 aboard a State Department-chartered flight from China. The person is being treated at an area hospital.“

There will likely be additional cases in the coming days and weeks, including among other people recently returned from Wuhan,” the CDC said in a statement.

The death toll from the coronavirus is more than twice that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2002-03, which is believed to have killed 774 people and sickened nearly 8,100 in China and Hong Kong.