Coronavirus Forces Delay of 2020 Olympics

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday the 2020 Olympics will be postponed until the summer of 2021 at the latest because of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympic games were scheduled to begin in Tokyo on July 24.

Abe announced the one-year delay after holding talks by telephone with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

Abe said previously said a delay was unavoidable if all the events could not be carried out as planned.

Abe said Tuesday the postponement came after months of escalating pressure from some countries and athletes.

The delay inched closer to reality on Sunday when the national Olympic committee in Canada said it was pulling out of the games, and Australia’s committee members informed its athletes they could not adequately train for the summer games after coronavirus control restrictions were imposed.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee called on the IOC to delay the games on Monday after declining to take a position.

Japan has spent more than $10 billion over the past seven years to prepare for the Olympics.