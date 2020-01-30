Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak At A Glance

By Associated Press
January 30, 2020 09:01 AM
Journalists wearing face masks look at a Chinese government statement before an official press conference about a virus outbreak at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Jan. 26, 2020.

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 7,800 people.

Here are some details on cases confirmed as of Thursday evening in Beijing:

China: 7,711 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 10 cases and Macao has five. Nearly all of the 170 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

Thailand: 14
Japan: 11
Singapore: 10
Taiwan: 9
Malaysia: 8
Australia: 7
South Korea: 6
France: 5
Vietnam: 5
United States: 5.
Germany: 4
Canada: 3
United Arab Emirates: 4
India: 1
Philippines: 1
Finland: 1
Nepal: 1
Cambodia: 1
Sri Lanka: 1

 

