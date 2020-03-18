Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Prompts Malaysia Lockdown, EU Travel Ban

A man looks at an information board displaying cancelled flights after Malaysia’s government closed its borders due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia March 18, 2020.

Wednesday brought new restrictions on movement in Malaysia, as well as the start of a European Union ban on entry to foreigners as governments seek to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

Malaysia has more than 500 confirmed cases and will be under a partial lockdown for two weeks. 

In Saudi Arabia, officials on Wednesday told private sector businesses to have all their employees telework if possible, and for those who have to physically be present to take steps to keep their distance from each other. 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared a “human biosecurity emergency” Wednesday, clearing the way for the government to impose curfews and quarantines. 

Other countries have already taken those steps to halt public life. 

Italy, Spain and France are currently under severe bans on movement as they deal with some of the highest number of cases in the world. 

In Brazil, where there are more than 300 cases, the agency that overseas parks has announced closures in accordance with health official guidance for people to avoid crowds.  The ban includes the famous Christ The Redeemer statue that overlooks Rio de Janeiro. 

Brazil reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday. 

A cleaner works on the disinfection of a subway train as a measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2020.

The virus has reached 159 countries, with more than 185,000 confirmed cases and 7,500 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. 

Kyrgyzstan was the latest to report its first case Wednesday.  It has already closed its borders to foreigners. 

China was the first to report a case of the COVID-19 virus and has been the hardest hit with more than 82,000 cases.  But the situation there has been steadily improving in recent weeks, and the city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, reported a single new case on Wednesday. 

The virus has been blamed for 100 deaths in the United States where officials are urging people to avoid being in groups larger than 10. 

About 7 million people in the San Francisco area have been told to shelter in place.  New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will decide by Thursday whether to institute a similar order for the country’s most populous city. 

Late Tuesday, the governors of two states – California and Kansas – announced that public schools may have to stay closed until the fall. 

