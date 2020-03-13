Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Takes Toll on Tourism in France

By Nicolas Pinault
March 13, 2020 08:35 PM
People walk by the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Friday, March 13, 2020. The Louvre Museum in Paris and the Versailles Palace both…
People walk by the Louvre Museum, in Paris, March 13, 2020.

PARIS - For tourists visiting Paris, the coronavirus outbreak is narrowing their options more each day.

Museums have been asked to reduce their activities or simply shut their doors. The Louvre and the Eiffel Tower, for example, are closed to the public until further notice, and attractions like Disneyland Paris are closed until at least the end of March.

The situation worries business owners working in tourism.

Jean-Marc Banquet d’Orx, who heads a group of hotel industry leaders in the Paris area, told VOA that reservations were down 70 percent for foreign visitors since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hotels in Paris are experiencing a 30 percent decrease in revenues, he added.

Chinese and Italian tourists have deserted Paris in the past few weeks.

A masked worker wipes the pavement of the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, March 13, 2020.

Officials say 2.2 million Chinese visitors spent $4.4 billion last year in France. Following word of the outbreak late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan, though, China has restricted the movement of its people to contain the infection.

Some 835,000 Italians traveled to Paris in 2018. Italy is now on lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak, and the long-term impact on its neighbor remains unclear. More than 1,200 people in Italy have died from coronavirus infection.

American visitors are reducing their travel plans, too. Aude Deboaisne, a member of the French Guides Federation, said she has been out of work because of cancellations.

"For Chinese visitors, we have seen 100 percent cancellations since mid-February," she said. "None of them can travel. Italians cannot travel either. And now, since France also has become a cluster for the coronavirus outbreak, people do not dare come to visit France."

The economic effects are expected to be tremendous.

"At the end of the day, it will cost dozens of billions of euros. That's how much we can expect," said Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, giving the clearest picture yet on how much the crisis would cost the government.

France had 3,661 confirmed cases of the virus and 79 deaths at last report.

Related Stories

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a videoconference with some of his ministers over the coronavirus outbreak, at the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Spain Declares State of Emergency Over Coronavirus
State of emergency will give the government power to take wide ranging measures including temporarily occupying factories or any other premises except private homes
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 15:42
Chinese President Xi Jinping learns about the hospital's operations, treatment of patients, protection for medical workers and scientific research in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020.
Press Freedom
In 'People's War' on Coronavirus, Chinese Propaganda Faces Pushback
Effort to get around China's censors and publish words of Wuhan doctor Ai Fen, the first to sound the alarm about the virus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 15:23
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an announcement for travelers to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, at Montparnasse train station in Paris, France, March 13, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Reactions Mixed as France Takes Tough New Coronavirus Measures
Some believe it may only be a matter of time before the country and others follow Italy's path of instituting a nationwide lockdown
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:25
Check-in counters of Japanese airlines are deserted at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Airports Turn Into Ghost Towns Amid Coronavirus Fears
Some analysts say the impact on airlines may become as bad as it was after 9/11
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 10:29
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
Written By
Nicolas Pinault

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Sudan Sees First Death From Coronavirus

Sudanese Health Minister Akram Ali Al-Tom speaks during a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, March. 13, 2020. Sudan…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Takes Toll on Tourism in France

People walk by the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Friday, March 13, 2020. The Louvre Museum in Paris and the Versailles Palace both…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Seals Borders, Shuts Schools, Bans Public Events Over Coronavirus

A man wears a protective mask as a preventive measure amid coronavirus fears, as he attends Friday prayers with others in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

The World Shuts Down — But Italy Sings 

Opera singer Laura Baldassari leans out of her window to sing during a flash mob launched throughout Italy to bring people…
Economy & Business

Stocks Surge on New Virus Measures

Traders listen at the New York Stock Exchange to President Donald Trump's televised speech from the White House, Friday, March…