Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ships Granted Permission to Dock in Fort Lauderdale

By VOA News
April 02, 2020 08:46 PM
Rescue workers transport a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, afflicted with coronavirus disease…
Rescue workers transport a patient from the Zaandam cruise ship of the Holland America Line afflicted with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., April 2, 2020.

Two Holland America Line cruise ships that had been stranded at sea with passengers infected with the coronavirus were given permission Thursday to dock in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"It's a go, everything is signed," said Barbara Sharief, a Broward County commissioner, on the decision to allow the ships to dock. "I'm happy. These people need to get off this ship and go home. I'm glad we could help them."

The Rotterdam and Zaandam docked Thursday evening at Port Everglades. The two ships combined carried 1,250 passengers. About 233 passengers and crew members between both ships had experienced flu-like symptoms, according to a statement from Holland America.

Four elderly passengers aboard the Zaandam have died. Two of the deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Whether to let the ships dock had been debated for several days, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and members of the Broward County Commission worried about the risk of allowing so many sick passengers on land.

Asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to disembark Friday or Saturday, while about 45 symptomatic passengers will remain onboard. Nine critically ill passengers, including one crew member, will be taken off the ship immediately and taken to local hospitals. 

The Zaandam departed Argentina's capital March 7. Holland America later deployed the Rotterdam to offer supplies, staff and other support.

Related Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Ships with People from Ill-Fated Cruise Beg Florida to Dock
The cruise company's plans to dock the Zandaam and Rotterdam at Port Everglades in Broward County have been rebuked by local officials, and Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida's health care resources are already stretched too thin to take the passengers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 09:21
This photo provided by Javier Parodi, shows a selfie of Javier Parodi, left, Grissel Parodi and Amy Khamissian, on board the Nile cruise ship MS Asarade, in Luxor, Egypt, March 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Florida Family Stuck on Nile Cruise by the Coronavirus
Javier Parodi had just returned from a tour of Egypt's famed ancient tombs in the southern city of Luxor when he was unnerved to see that his cruise ship wasn't where he left it
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 13:03
Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, which had previously carried two passengers who contracted the coronavirus,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
21 Test Positive for Coronavirus on Cruise Ship Off California Coast
Two people have died in Florida and President Donald Trump approved $8 billion to fight the COVID-19 and the virus that causes it
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 07:22
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

CDC Guidance on Face Masks Coming Within Days

A pedestrian wears a face mask as he walks past a mural of a fish while strolling on the boardwalk at Coney Island, Thursday,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ships Granted Permission to Dock in Fort Lauderdale

Rescue workers transport a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, afflicted with coronavirus disease…
USA

US Military Removes Officer Who Sounded Covid-19 Alarm on USS Roosevelt 

The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen while entering into the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
Coronavirus Outbreak

Bangladesh Urged to Lift Telecom Ban on Rohingya Camps to Ease COVID-19 Risks

FILE - Rohingya refugees gather at a market inside a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 7, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Immigrant Doctors Say Visa Restrictions Keep Them out of COVID-19 Fight 

FILE PHOTO: A doctor wears a protective mask as he walks outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan during the outbreak of the…