Dow Ends 5.9% Lower, Enters Bear Market on Virus Fears

By Agence France-Presse
Updated March 11, 2020 04:37 PM
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 11, 2020.
NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks suffered another brutal rout Wednesday, after the latest series of event cancellations and company warnings rattled investors.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones industrial average stood at 23,551.02, down 1,470 points, or 5.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.9 percent to 2,741.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 4.7 percent to 7,952.05.

Wednesday's session put the Dow into bear market territory, commonly defined as occurring when an index falls at least 20% or more from its 52-week high.

