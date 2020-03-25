Coronavirus Outbreak

East Asian Countries Fight A Second Coronavirus Wave as Imported Cases Escalate

By Ralph Jennings
March 25, 2020 01:31 AM
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in…
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Returnees from Western countries are bringing a new wave of coronavirus cases to parts of Asia such as Hong Kong and Taiwan just as health authorities there were getting their outbreaks under control.  

The trend of what health officials describe as “imported cases” threatens disease control work and economic recoveries in spots where health authorities had tentatively gotten upper hands on local outbreaks. 

“Once they’re overseas, situations easily develop,” Taiwan health and welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference Monday. “However, (returnees) have the right to live here, so if they have any symptoms, we do our best to intercept them at the airports.” 

Flights into East Asia 

People deplaning from heavily infected places such as Western Europe and the United States brought new cases to a single-day record of 27 on Friday, Chen said last week. Most of the 16 new cases reported Sunday and all but one of the 26 reported Monday are from offshore, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control said. 

Taiwan’s cumulative caseload has grown nearly fivefold since early March to 195, which include 28 full recoveries and two deaths.  

A one-day record of 48 cases in Hong Kong on Friday prompted warnings there about an influx of arrivals from overseas. Hong Kong’s cumulative caseload stood at 274 on Saturday.   

In Singapore, which had contained one of the world’s earliest outbreaks outside the epicenter in China, returnees had pushed the total caseload from 106 at the start of March to 455 on Sunday. Twenty-four of 32 new cases reported Thursday and 18 of 23 new cases reported Sunday were imported, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said as cited in the domestic media. 

China said all 39 cases logged there on Sunday had come from abroad. 

People flying in with coronavirus infections are usually returning from cancelled classes, work commitments or tours in Western countries, Chen said. They will keep coming in for another two weeks, he said, until everyone gets back from their cancelled classes. The daily number of people entering Taiwan is declining and totaled about 4,600 Sunday.   

Bans on foreign visitors   

In East Asia, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam have all banned foreign tourists. Taiwan took the extra step Sunday of barring transit passengers. Quarantine rules have toughened on arrivals with any kind of passport. People arriving in Hong Kong from anywhere in the world are subject to compulsory quarantine. Taiwan asks deplaning passengers to report travel histories and any obvious symptoms. 

Homebound passengers now make up most of the flying population worldwide as few people are starting trips, said Brendan Sobie, founder of the Singapore-based consultancy Sobie Aviation.   

“What will happen in Singapore and Taiwan and Hong Kong will depend on the cases that came from abroad,” said Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit. “If it can be kept under control for the next couple of weeks, then hopefully things should get better.”   

Economic rebounds at stake 

In the coronavirus outbreak epicenter China, citizens have slowly returned this month to work and started going out again to eat and shop after mass closures in February. And in Taiwan, children are are still in school, workplaces remain open and restaurants fill on weekends.

But bans on foreign inbound travel will depress potential consumer demand, especially in the already moribund Asian tourism sector, analysts warn. Vietnam's normally vibrant tourism sector has flatlined already, to name just one example. The country reported a handful of imported coronavirus cases this month after a lull in increases, taking its cumulative load to 94.

“If people can’t travel from one country to another, then demand will not pick up no matter how much money you throw at the problem, so it’s really different to just a normal downturn,” said Adam McCarty, chief economist with Mekong Economics in Hanoi. 

Related Stories

A woman walks on the stairs of a popular Blok M shopping mall normally crowded with shoppers in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 24, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Indonesia Coronavirus Measures Looser Than Neighbors Despite More Fatalities
Indonesia had 59 fatalities and 579 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to Ministry of Health
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 14:12
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ralph Jennings

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Istanbul Battles Coronavirus Behind Closed Doors

Restrictions introduced this week allows only buses to be half full to allow social distancing, but in Istanbul in the last weeks, use of public transport fell nearly 70% (VOA/Dorian Jones)
Coronavirus Outbreak

East Asian Countries Fight A Second Coronavirus Wave as Imported Cases Escalate

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pope Francis to Lead Christians in Worldwide COVID Prayer Service

Pope Francis leans out of his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday March 15, 2020. For most…
Coronavirus Outbreak

More Charter Flights, Diplomat Evacuations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Travelers wait for a charter flight coordinated by the U.S. embassy at the La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March…
USA

Experts: Trump's Letter to Kim Shows N Korea Dialogue Still Matters

People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during…