Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Borders to Shut, France under Lockdown: Macron

By Lisa Bryant
March 17, 2020 01:03 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a television address, Monday, March 16, 2020 in Ciboure, southwestern France…
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a television address, Monday, March 16, 2020 in Ciboure, southwestern France.

PARIS - The European Union’s external borders will be closed to non-essential travel  for 30 days as of Tuesday to fight the spread of the coronavirus, while France is following Italy and Spain in imposing a nationwide lockdown for at least 15 days.

In an address to the nation Monday night, President Emmanuel Macron announced France was at war against COVID-19. He announced new measures both within France and across the EU to contain its spread.   

Macron said as of midday Tuesday, the EU and Europe’s visa-free Schengen zone borders would be shut for 30 days for all but essential travel. Earlier in the day, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she had made the recommendation to the 27-member bloc.  

Macron also announced a minimum 15-day lockdown across France and its territories. People must drastically limit their movement outside their homes to essential work, errands and health services also as of Tuesday midday. Getting together with friends and non-household family members is forbidden, and violators risk punishment.  

The new restrictions come amid surging numbers of coronavirus cases here — and as some hospitals increasingly struggle to cope with an overload of sick patients, especially in the eastern part of the country.   

Macron also said the second round of local elections would be postponed, along with a series of unpopular reforms his government has pushed through in recent months. He announced measures to support businesses hard hit by the coronavirus, including more than $335 billion in tax and other relief.

Related Stories

People walk by the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Friday, March 13, 2020. The Louvre Museum in Paris and the Versailles Palace both…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Takes Toll on Tourism in France
Lockdowns and travel bans have left Paris nearly deserted in the past few weeks
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 20:35
Lisa Bryant
Written By
Lisa Bryant

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Borders to Shut, France under Lockdown: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a television address, Monday, March 16, 2020 in Ciboure, southwestern France…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Haiti Street Vendors Have Little Knowledge of Looming Coronavirus Dangers

A view of the stands at the Croix-dèz-Beausalles open air market in downtown Port au Prince. (VOA Creole/Matiado Vilme)
Coronavirus Outbreak

What are the White House Coronavirus Guidelines? 

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

White House Calls for No Social Gatherings in US of More than 10 People

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

San Francisco, 6 California Counties on Lockdown

A woman walks along through the Financial District past the closed Homage Ltd. restaurant which is normally open for breakfast…