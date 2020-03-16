Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Chief Proposes 30-Day Ban on Nonessential Entry into Bloc 

By Associated Press
March 16, 2020 12:12 PM

FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference after the weekly College of Commissioners meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, March 4, 2020.

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants the European Union to put in place a 30-day ban on people entering the bloc unless their travel is essential, in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. 

On the eve of an EU summit via video-conference, Von der Leyen said Monday that "I propose to the heads of states and government to introduce temporary restrictions on nonessential travel to the European Union." 

"The less travel, the more we can contain the virus," she said in a video message. 

Von der Leyen says that people with long-term EU residency or who are family members of European citizens, plus diplomats, doctors and health care workers could be exempted from the ban. Transport workers could also be exempt to help keep goods flowing. 

 

 



Associated Press

