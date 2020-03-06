Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Ministers Meet to Tackle Coronavirus Outbreak

By Nicolas Pinault
March 06, 2020 02:11 PM
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (R) and Health Minister Olivier Veran are seen at a press conference following a ministers' meeting on the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, March 6, 2020.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (R) and Health Minister Olivier Veran are seen at a press conference following a ministers' meeting on the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, March 6, 2020.

PARIS - European Union health ministers held an extraordinary meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak. The continental bloc is trying to improve its collective response to the coronavirus outbreak, aside from some members’ decision to ban the export of protective equipment such as masks.
 
The last time EU health ministers met, on Feb. 13, no deaths had yet been reported in Europe.  Now there have been more than 110 coronavius fatalities on the continent, according to the latest figures from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).
 
With confirmed cases being reported daily in Italy and France, some member states are moving unilaterally to protect against the outbreak, but officials say a coordinated approach is most effective.

EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides says each state's readiness is important but so is acting in coordination.
 
"We need to remain calm, we need to remain focused but the greatest strength that we all have, as an EU is our solidarity. And we need to work together and work closely because it is on this strength that we would be able to overcome these difficulties,” Kyriakides said.
   
Some EU member-states publicly criticized countries that blocked the export of some medical supplies to protect against the coronavirus. Germany has banned the export of face masks and gloves and France has requisitioned all its own supplies.
 
The European commissioner for risk management, Janet Lenarcic, called on countries to consider the interests of all member states in addition to their own.

"Restrictions are possible under the treaty, they can be introduced under certain conditions. However, the commission believes that such measures should be taken in a such way that they would ensure that they would be protective equipment available to all citizens across the European Union on equal footing. We would not favor measures that would favor one member state at the expense of others," Lenarcic said.
 
Some EU members -- notably Italy, where at least 148 people have died as of Thursday -- have been hit harder than others and some ministers, like Italy's Roberto Speranza, called for shared resources.
 
"We don’t have problems at this moment. What we think is that the European level we need a coordination. Not every country, not every region will need masks at the same moment. If we have a European coordination, everyone could give a better solution to the problem with have,” Speranza said.
    
The European Union also increased its research funding by an additional $42 million, which together with the $11 million announced in January, will finance 17 projects involving 136 research teams from across the EU.
 

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo trucks hauling shipping containers drive near containers stacked five-high at a…
Economy & Business
COVID-19 Causes Global Exports to Plunge by Billions of Dollars
A UN analysis shows global trade impact of the coronavirus epidemic shows nations have been hit with export losses of $50 billion in February
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 15:28
Health Quarantine officer checks people with a thermal scanner after Indonesia confirmed its first cases of coronavirus disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Say What? Here Are the Coronavirus Terms You Need to Know
It helps to know what these terms mean and what the difference is between isolation and a quarantine - we've got you!
Default Author Profile
By Carol Pearson
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 07:45
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
Written By
Nicolas Pinault

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Time Bomb: America's Uninsured and Brutal Work Culture

(FILES) In this file photo Abigail Hansmeyer poses on January 17, 2020 in New Brighton, Minnesota. - Abigail Hansmeyer, a…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Thai Health Official: No Mandatory Coronavirus Quarantine for High-Risk Country Arrivals

A health worker checks tourists' temperatures as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Ministers Meet to Tackle Coronavirus Outbreak

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (R) and Health Minister Olivier Veran are seen at a press conference following a ministers' meeting on the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, March 6, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Kenya Prepares to Fight Coronavirus, Should It Arrive

A member of the Kenyan military looks out from the balcony of the recently-completed infectious disease unit of Kenyatta National Hospital, located at Mbagathi Hospital, in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 6, 2020.
USA

At Sea: Passengers Off California Await Virus Test Results

An ambulance waits at a dock upon the arrival of the cruise ship Grand Princess as it arrives in the port of Mahaual, Mexico,…