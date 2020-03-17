Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Shuts Borders to Foreign Visitors for 30 Days

By VOA News
March 17, 2020 09:18 PM
Hungarian police officers wearing protective face masks check driver's documents who crosses the Hungary-Austria border using a…
Hungarian police officers wearing protective face masks check driver's documents who crosses the Hungary-Austria border using a one-time special passage in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, March 17, 2020.

The European Union is shutting its borders to foreign visitors for the next 30 days to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 

With just one new case reported Tuesday in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Europe — especially Italy — has become ground zero for the pandemic. 

Of the global coronavirus death toll of nearly 7,500, one-third are in Italy. Spain and France have the second and third highest number of European cases. Residents in all three countries are under a mandatory lockdown. 

In Italy, anyone out on the streets better have a good reason for being there or face a fine and jail. 

Police officers control on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, March 17, 2020.

Belgium is also under a mandatory lockdown, and no one 70 or older is allowed outside in Serbia. The coronavirus is especially dangerous to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. 

Israelis have also been ordered to shelter-in-place, and Saudi Arabia has closed all mosques for daily prayers. 

Brazil is reporting its first coronavirus death. President Jair Bolsonaro is reportedly being tested again after he ignored his own advice to avoid crowds and joined thousands at a pro-government march Sunday in Brasilia. Bolsonaro has been tested once and he said the results were negative. 

In the U.S., all 50 states are now reporting at least one case. Until Tuesday, West Virginia was the only state not to have reported any cases. A case was confirmed in a resident of the state's eastern panhandle, bordering Maryland and Virginia and not far from Washington. But some residents said even before Tuesday they never believed their state to be virus-free.  

A conductor waits for customers to embark a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, March 17, 2020.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will decide by Thursday night whether to order shelter-in-place for the country's biggest and busiest city.  

De Blasio has said he has no plans to place the city under quarantine but told New Yorkers to be prepared to stay indoors. 

Some city officials were dismayed to find a number of bustling bars and restaurants last Saturday night despite appeals from health experts for social distancing – keeping at least 1.8 meters away from the nearest person.  

The coronavirus has brought major changes by two U.S. icons. 

For many people, nothing says America more than sitting down to a Big Mac and french fries under the golden arches. McDonald's is now banning all indoor dining and will only sell food to go.  

Another symbol of America, Starbucks, also has declared its tables off limits. Customers must take their cups of coffee outside. 

As of late Tuesday, there were more than 179,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 7,500 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. 
 

Related Stories

Trucks are stuck in traffic jams on the A12 autobahn in the direction of Poland near near Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
In Europe, Coronavirus Spread Creates Border Chaos, Choked Supply Lines
Tens of millions around the world were already hunkered down in government-ordered isolation after many countries ordered stores, schools and businesses shut down to combat the pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 13:22
An Israeli police officer helps a Health Ministry inspector put on protective gear before they go up to the apartment of a person in self-quarantine as a precaution against the coronavirus spread, in Hadera, Israel, March 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Israel Imposes New Restrictions on Public to Fight Coronavirus
Measures basically put entire country under quarantine, except for grocery shopping and medical care
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 13:42
A municipality panel reads in Italian " Corona Virus, as a precaution the population is invited to stay home ", in Casalpusterlengo, Northern Italy,Feb. 23, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Will Coronavirus Change Europe Permanently?
Many wonder what will be the long-term political and economic consequences of the biggest public health challenge the continent has faced since 1918
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 12:59
An elderly man and a woman, wearing a protective mask, walk along a street in Iran's capital Tehran on March 15, 2020. - Iran…
VOA News on Iran
Iranian State TV Warns 'Millions' Could Die from Coronavirus 
Roughly nine out of 10 of the over 18,000 cases of the new virus confirmed across the Middle East come from Iran, where authorities denied for days the risk the outbreak posed
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 11:42
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Shuts Borders to Foreign Visitors for 30 Days

Hungarian police officers wearing protective face masks check driver's documents who crosses the Hungary-Austria border using a…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Wall Street Climbs Back From Record Loss

Traders at the New York Stock Exchange listen to President Donald Trump's televised White House news conference, Tuesday, March…
Coronavirus Outbreak

NYC Skips St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Over Coronavirus Fears

A woman holding an Irish-themed flag is driven past St. Patrick's Cathedral after the annual parade was canceled due to coronavirus concerns in New York, March 17, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

NY Halts Collection of Student, Medical Debt

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New…
Arts & Culture

Cinemas Close All Over US, Studios Push New Movies Into Homes

People exit an AMC theater Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the…