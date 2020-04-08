Coronavirus Outbreak

European Markets Fall Wednesday as Coronavirus Optimism Fades

By VOA News
April 08, 2020 08:23 AM
A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Tokyo.
European markets reversed course Wednesday after two days of gains, as optimism about the trend of the coronavirus pandemic was tempered with news of a mounting death toll.

Britain’s FTSE, the CAC-40 in Paris and the DAX in Frankfurt were all trending down over 1% by late Wednesday afternoon.  The selloff followed Asia’s mixed trading session, which ended with losses in Australia, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed 2% higher.

But the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures markets were all trending upward, while prices on oil markets were also on the rebound. U.S. crude oil futures surged past $25 a barrel Wednesday, after losing 9.4% the day before, while Brent crude, the international standard, gained just over $1 to finish past $32 per barrel.

Financial markets had rallied over the past two days over cautious optimism over a decline of new infections and deaths in some countries.  But Tuesday saw an increase in deaths and new COVID-19 cases in Britain, France, some eastern European countries, Sweden, Japan and the United States.  

Close to 1.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide and more than 82,000 have died from the disease.

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Tokyo.
