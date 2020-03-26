Coronavirus Outbreak

Global Army of Volunteers Mobilizes to Battle Coronavirus

By Henry Ridgwell
March 26, 2020 06:40 PM
Volunteers help pack boxes of donated aid for elderly people who are banned from leaving their homes because of the coronavirus…
Volunteers help pack boxes of donated aid for elderly people who are banned from leaving their homes because of the coronavirus epidemic in Belgrade, Serbia, March 26, 2020.

LONDON - More than half a million people in Britain signed up to help the National Health Service cope with the coronavirus epidemic in just 24 hours, following a government call for volunteers Wednesday, as fears grow that the country's outbreak is following a similar trajectory as that of Italy and Spain, where thousands of people have died.  

Across the world, people are stepping forward to help the most vulnerable, offering hope that societies can overcome the huge disruption caused by the virus. 

Cafe owner Amirah Gajia is among those who have stepped forward to help Britain's NHS workers. She locked the doors of her Bake Street Cafe in Lower Clapton, north London, earlier this week as the government ordered nonessential services to close. She doesn't know when the cafe will reopen. 

London Cafe owner Amira Gajia shuts down her cafe in Hackney to volunteer her services to the NHS, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 25, 2020.

"I was thinking about what I'm going to do next," Gaija said. "I knew I wanted to maybe do some baking experiments at home, but I also knew that just yesterday they're calling for volunteers for the NHS. So I thought that's a great thing that I could do with my time. 

"I think I've seen the best in humanity at the moment, in such a such a horrible time. Everyone is really trying to support each other and help each other. Why shouldn't I do what I can to help — to help ease the burden on the NHS? Especially because I know a lot of the doctors and the nurses are doing long hours," she added. 

Britain's prime minister praised the huge response to the government's call for volunteers. 

"They will be driving medicines from pharmacies to patients. They'll be bringing patients home from the hospital. Very importantly, they'll be making regular phone calls to check on and support people who are staying on their own at home," Boris Johnson told reporters at his daily press conference Wednesday. 

The British government has been criticized for delaying a nationwide lockdown until this week. Only time will tell if it was the correct approach, said Kalipso Chalkidou, professor of global health at Imperial College London. 

"It's about doing the right thing at the right time. It's about trying to understand also how the different technology coming down the pipeline are being developed, the timing of those, the antivirals, vaccines, etc., and how these can be deployed most effectively when they're ready. So, I don't think anybody knows the right answer." 

Volunteers across globe

Until that answer is forthcoming, volunteers across the world are stepping forward to help battle the coronavirus. In Georgia's capital, Tblisi, charities have switched from operating soup kitchens to delivering hot meals to older and vulnerable people stuck at home. 

FILE - Fatima Juma, right, receives information on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease from a volunteer of the community organization Shining Hope for Communities in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, March 18, 2020.

In Nairobi, volunteers are checking in on elderly residents and spreading information on preventing transmission.  

In Poland, huge numbers of people have signed up on social media to help with anything from grocery shopping to dog walking. In Italy, which has suffered the highest number of deaths globally, local churches are helping to feed the elderly, sick and most at risk. 

COVID-19 has forced one-quarter of the world's population into lockdown. It also has prompted millions of people to volunteer to help their communities and their respective countries — a heartening demonstration of strength in the face of adversity. 

Related Stories

In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, President Moon Jae-in attends G-20 virtual summit to discuss the coronavirus outbreak at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, March 26, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Group of 20 Vows to Collaborate in Global Fight Against Coronavirus
Promise comes as it faces mounting criticism over not doing more to limit the spread of virus and contain economic damage to world economies
Default Author Profile
By Wayne Lee
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 16:49
A teenager wears a costume as a reference to the coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim, Jerusalem March 8, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
The Infodemic: Is COVID-19 Only Dangerous for Older People?
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 15:32
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) lift a patient that was identified to have coronavirus disease (COVID-19) into an ambulance…
Coronavirus Outbreak
100 New Yorkers Die in 24-Hour Period From COVID-19  
US state's governor says he expects number to rise as many patients have been on ventilators for weeks
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 15:43
Migrants stand outside container houses in Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, March 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Migration to Greece Drops Dramatically, but EU Seeks Greater Refugee Coronavirus Protection
Greece grapples with measures to best shield migrant community from coronavirus
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 15:07
Henry Ridgwell
Written By
Henry Ridgwell

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Global Army of Volunteers Mobilizes to Battle Coronavirus

Volunteers help pack boxes of donated aid for elderly people who are banned from leaving their homes because of the coronavirus…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Reels Under Coronavirus as Death Toll Tops 4,000 

Health workers react as people applaud from their houses in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Comfort Coming to NYC Ahead of Schedule

This US Navy photo obtained June 18, 2019 shows Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Nathaniel Miller (L) and Logistics Specialist Seaman…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Europe's Myriad Cultural Sites Thrive Online 

An empty Louvre Museum - but art buffs can still visit the most popular masterpieces online. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Group of 20 Vows to Collaborate in Global Fight Against Coronavirus

In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, President Moon Jae-in attends G-20 virtual summit to discuss the coronavirus outbreak at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, March 26, 2020.