Coronavirus Outbreak

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 10,000

By VOA News
March 20, 2020 08:38 AM
A member of the group 'Pause the System' wears a face mask as she protests in front of the entrance to Downing Street
A concourse at Sky Harbor Airport is unusually empty as airlines cut flights due to the coronavirus outbreak, March 17, 2020, in Phoenix.

The global death toll for the coronavirus pandemic as it spreads around the world has surpassed 10,000 people.  COVID-19 has infected more than 244,500 people.  

 

In the United States, California Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday ordered the 40 million residents of the west coast state to stay home as part of the battle against the disease. 

 

Newsom issued the mandate following the deaths of 19 people and 958 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in California.   

 

The lockdown for the entire state followed a Los Angeles County order earlier Thursday that shut down all the county’s shopping malls, nonessential retail stores and playgrounds.   

 

Newsom asked Congress Thursday for $1 billion in federal funds to pay for expected medical costs related to the disease.   

 

On Wednesday, the California governor wrote to President Donald Trump asking for the Navy’s hospital ship to be deployed to the port of Los Angeles for the expected surge in infected patients  

 


Ground zero shifts to Italy

Meanwhile, Italy is now ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing China as the country with the most deaths.  

 

As of Thursday, Italian officials report 3,405 coronavirus deaths while China’s death toll stood at 3,248.  

 

Over the last two days, Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began in December, is reporting no new cases for the first time. Wuhan is the capital of China’s Hubei province. 

 

Italy and Hubei province imposed total lockdowns to stop the spread; however, Italy has a large elderly population and those 65 and older are highly susceptible to the coronavirus.   

 

Thirty-four new cases were reported elsewhere in mainland China Thursday. Authorities say people who came from other countries were infected. 

 

South Korea reported 152 new cases Thursday, a setback after reporting fewer than 100 new cases for four days in a row. South Korea is the hardest-hit Asian country outside China.   

 

Another hard-hit country, Germany, reported a jump of 2,800 new cases Thursday. Officials there say coronavirus could strike as many as 10 million Germans unless proper precautions are taken, including social distancing.   

 

Spain has closed all hotels and turned a four-star inn in Madrid into a makeshift hospital.  

 

In France, one of the world’s most anticipated entertainment events, the Cannes Film Festival, has been postponed from May until possibly July. 

 

Embed

 

 

Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive

Prince Albert of Monaco is the first head of state with a confirmed case of coronavirus. 

 

New Zealand and Australia are closing their shores to all foreign visitors.  

 

In North America, Mexico reported its first coronavirus death Thursday.   

 

US Congressmen infected

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Mario Diaz-Balart and Democrat Ben McAdams, are the first members of Congress to test positive for coronavirus. Both are in self-quarantine.   

 

Late Thursday, a federal judge in Seattle rejected an appeal by the American Civil Liberties Union to free nine illegal migrants who the ACLU says are at risk for coronavirus because of their age and other health problems.   

 

The judge said he is fully aware of the seriousness of the outbreak but said there is no evidence of the virus at the holding center and said conditions are adequate.  

 

Opera fans will have to do without their Puccini and Wagner for a while. New York’s Metropolitan Opera is canceling the rest of its season because of the outbreak. 

Related Stories

California Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state's response to the coronavirus, at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
California Governor Issues Lockdown as Coronavirus Spreads
Italy surpasses China as country with the most deaths from disease
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 23:12
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 12, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Touts Two Drugs for Coronavirus Treatment
However, FDA commissioner cautions that any therapies must undergo clinical trials before they can be generally prescribed for COVID-19 treatment
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 19:13
A shopper wearing a face mask browses an aisle of cooking oil in a supermarket in Beijing on March 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Economic Pressures 'Unbearable' as Coronvirus Eases
Financial upheaval and worries caused by pandemic that started in Wuhan continue to bedevil many residents as food prices skyrocket while many have no income or jobs
Default Author Profile
By Xiao Yu
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 22:54
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus adjusts her husband's mask as they wait to check in at Incheon…
Coronavirus Outbreak
South Korea’s Coronavirus Battle Isn’t Over Yet 
Cluster infections a big risk, authorities warn 
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 03:20
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 10,000

A member of the group 'Pause the System' wears a face mask as she protests in front of the entrance to Downing Street
East Asia Pacific

Olympic Flame Arrives in Japan

People walk past the Olympic rings near the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The Tokyo Olympics are…
East Asia Pacific

South Korea, China and Japan Share Pandemic Information

Visitors wearing face masks walk through Nakamise alley at Asakusa in Tokyo, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new…
USA

2 US Senators Reportedly Dumped Stocks After COVID Briefing

FILE - Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a re-election campaign rally in Marietta, Georgia, March 9, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea’s Coronavirus Battle Isn’t Over Yet 

A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus adjusts her husband's mask as they wait to check in at Incheon…