Global Markets Plummet Again on Coronavirus Fears  

By VOA News
Updated March 18, 2020 05:31 PM
A trader holds his hand to his head after trading was halted for the day at the New York Stock Exchange, March 18, 2020, in New York. Remove

WASHINGTON - Global stocks plunged again Wednesday on coronavirus fears, with losses on the widely watched Dow Jones Industrial Average in the U.S. virtually wiping out the gains since the day President Donald Trump took office in January 2017. 

Various Asian markets dropped 2% to 6%, those in Europe fell by 4% to 6%, and in the U.S. by 7% to 10%.   

Trump has often cited stock market gains as a favorite measure of economic success of his presidency, telling workers to check the gains in their employer-based savings accounts. 

But the Dow average of 30 key stocks closed at 19,898, only slightly above the 19,827 mark on the day he assumed the presidency.  On Election Day in November 2016, the Dow closed at 18,332. 

Markets have whipsawed for weeks now, often moving up sharply in the U.S. on news of government intervention to fight the effects of the coronavirus.  

But in subsequent days, they have fallen back even more when investors faced the reality of the economic impact of the global coronavirus pandemic and the fact that the number of people infected is surging in Europe and the United States. 

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange as the market closes, March 18, 2020 in New York. Major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower on Wall Street as fears of a prolonged coronavirus-induced recession took hold.

The three main auto manufacturers in the U.S. — General Motors, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — said Wednesday they are shutting their manufacturing plants for at least the next two weeks to clean their facilities to protect employees. About 150,000 factory workers were idled by the plant closures. 

The U.S. and other countries are unveiling economic stimulus packages to ease investor concern and to try to prevent a global recession that some economists are predicting.  

The U.S. announced a plan Tuesday to provide cash payments of as much as $2,000 to most Americans to help them grapple with financial damage inflicted by the coronavirus. 

Oil prices plummeted to their lowest level in more than 17 years. U.S crude futures fell nearly 9% to their lowest level since 2002.  

The widely watched 10-year Treasury yield climbed more than 1% Wednesday after trading at around 0.77% on Tuesday prior to the disclosure of the U.S. stimulus plan. 

Yields on bonds in other major economies also rose sharply, as investors turned to short-term government debt and cash. 

 

