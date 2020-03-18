Hospital Official: Doctor Tested Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak

By Associated Press
March 18, 2020 12:08 PM
BELLEVUE, NEB. - A doctor who worked at a hospital south of Omaha over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital spokesman said.

The doctor saw patients at Bellevue Medical Center and then developed symptoms, said Nebraska Medicine spokesman Taylor Wilson. The Bellevue hospital is part of the Nebraska Medicine system.

The hospital employees and the nine patients who had contact with the doctor have been notified, Wilson said.  

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.  

The doctor's initial test results are awaiting confirmation by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wilson said in a news release Tuesday night. The hospital is proceeding as if the test results have been verified, he said.

The doctor is experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation at home, Wilson said.

State officials said late Tuesday that the number of known Nebraska cases had risen to 24. The total includes a man in his 50s from Lincoln County who recently was on a cruise and traveled to California.

 

 

