Coronavirus Outbreak

India’s Manufacturing Expected to Re-Open After COVID Shutdown

By VOA News
April 13, 2020 06:27 AM
A Delhi government worker sanitizes a residential area using a Japanese machinery capable of disinfecting a large area to…
A Delhi government worker sanitizes a residential area using a Japanese machinery capable of disinfecting a large area to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in New Delhi, India, April 13, 2020.

Anonymous government sources say India is planning to allow some industries, closed during the nationwide coronavirus shutdown, to resume their manufacturing activities this week, according to a Reuters report.   

The move is designed to offset the economic beating the country has taken during the shutdown, the sources told the news agency.  

India’s 21-day lockdown, scheduled to end Tuesday, is expected to be extended. 

The news agency says it saw a letter from India’s industries ministry recommending that manufacturing begin again in the auto, textile, defense, electronic and other industries.  

The government is expected to make a decision later this week.  

India, a country with over a billion people, has 9,240 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 331 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.  

 

 

Related Stories

An Indian health worker checks the temperature of a woman during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Ahmedabad…
South & Central Asia
India Considers Narrowing Lockdown to Coronavirus Hotspots
The sweeping clampdown in the country of 1.3 billion people to prevent an epidemic of COVID-19 ends on April 14, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to decide this week whether to extend it
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 14:15
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the…
South & Central Asia
India PM Plans Staggered Exit From Vast Coronavirus Lockdown
The shutdown, which has brought Asia's third-largest economy to a shuddering halt, is due to end on April 14
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 11:14
Indian car designer K. Sudhakar Yadav stands beside a Coronavirus themed car at his museum he made as part of an awareness…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Indian Inventor Creates Virus-Shaped Vehicle to Raise Awareness
Vehicle can travel up to 40 kph and also spin in place
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 22:41
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

India’s Manufacturing Expected to Re-Open After COVID Shutdown

A Delhi government worker sanitizes a residential area using a Japanese machinery capable of disinfecting a large area to…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Somalia Imposes Nighttime Curfew

Somali female wash their hands during coronavirus awareness training conducted by the local paramedics and doctors in Somali…
Coronavirus Outbreak

North Korea Says it Will Boost Anti-Virus Efforts

People walk past the building of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang, Thursday, April 9, 2020. North…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Allowing Some Workers to Return to Jobs

Health personnel wearing protection gear to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus prepare to attend to a patience…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Bunnies to the Rescue as Virus Hits Belgian Chocolatiers

A worker picks orders among bags of chocolate to deliver to a client waiting at a makeshift window at the Chocolate Line…