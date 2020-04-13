India’s Manufacturing Expected to Re-Open After COVID Shutdown

Anonymous government sources say India is planning to allow some industries, closed during the nationwide coronavirus shutdown, to resume their manufacturing activities this week, according to a Reuters report.

The move is designed to offset the economic beating the country has taken during the shutdown, the sources told the news agency.

India’s 21-day lockdown, scheduled to end Tuesday, is expected to be extended.

The news agency says it saw a letter from India’s industries ministry recommending that manufacturing begin again in the auto, textile, defense, electronic and other industries.

The government is expected to make a decision later this week.

India, a country with over a billion people, has 9,240 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 331 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.