The Infodemic: A 2017 Warning About Pandemic Preparedness

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Time magazine warned in 2017 that we are not ready for the next pandemic.

Verdict: True

Read the full story: "Did Time Magazine Warn About Global Warming, Pandemic Years Ago?" Snopes, April 9​

Social Media Disinfo​

Nostradamus

Circulating on social media: Posts claiming that 16th century French astrologer Nostradamus predicted the new coronavirus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "False claim: Nostradamus predicted the coronavirus outbreak" -- Reuters​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The Viral ‘Study’ About Runners Spreading Coronavirus Is Not Actually a Study

Belgian researchers chose to bypass all standard science publishing protocols to publish research that has been overhyped and isn't well understood.

-- Vice, April 9​