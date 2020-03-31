The Infodemic: Are Smoking and Some Blood Types Risk Factors for COVID-19?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Blood type, smoking are risk factors for COVID-19.
Verdict: Likely True
Watch the video at: KCRG-TV
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: WhatsApp chain claims Guatemala ordered a complete quarantine.
Verdict: False
Read the full story: "Information about a complete quarantine in Guatemala" -- Poynter Institute, citing Agencia Ocote
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
‘We need to be alert’: Scientists fear second coronavirus wave as China’s lockdowns ease
Other countries on lockdown will be watching for a resurgence of infections in Hubei province now that travel restrictions are lifting.
-- Nature, March 30