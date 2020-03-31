The Infodemic: Are Smoking and Some Blood Types Risk Factors for COVID-19?

Coronavirus Outbreak

Blood samples are prepared for testing for the corona virus at a laboratory in Berlin, Germany, March 26, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm.

Claim: Blood type, smoking are risk factors for COVID-19.

Verdict: Likely True

Watch the video at: KCRG-TV

 

Screenshot from Agenciaocote.com

Circulating on social media: WhatsApp chain claims Guatemala ordered a complete quarantine.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Information about a complete quarantine in Guatemala" -- Poynter Institute, citing Agencia Ocote​

 

‘We need to be alert’: Scientists fear second coronavirus wave as China’s lockdowns ease
Other countries on lockdown will be watching for a resurgence of infections in Hubei province now that travel restrictions are lifting.
-- Nature, March 30

