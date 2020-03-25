The Infodemic: Are US Authorities Planning to Impose Martial Law?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Rumors have spread across social media that U.S. authorities are planning to impose martial law in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Associated Press News
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: A video accompanied by a false claim that it shows a U.S. soldier spreading COVID-19 by wiping his saliva on a subway train handrail in the Chinese city of Wuhan in October 2019.
Verdict: False
Read the full story: "Video shows US soldier wiping saliva on train in Wuhan?" -- Agence France-Presse Fact Check
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Mapping the COVID-19 outbreak
Does Everyone Over 60 Need to Take the Same Coronavirus Precautions?
Are precautions of the sort the CDC has endorsed really necessary, even in areas where the new coronavirus doesn’t yet appear to be circulating widely? What about disease-free adults in their 60s and 70s?
-- Kaiser Health News, March 24