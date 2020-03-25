Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Are US Authorities Planning to Impose Martial Law?

By Polygraph
March 25, 2020 04:07 PM
A member of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, wears a face…
A member of Joint Task Force 2 wears a face mask while carrying paper towels in New Rochelle, New York, March 23, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Rumors have spread across social media that U.S. authorities are planning to impose martial law in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Associated Press News

Social Media Disinfo​

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: A video accompanied by a false claim that it shows a U.S. soldier spreading COVID-19 by wiping his saliva on a subway train handrail in the Chinese city of Wuhan in October 2019.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Video shows US soldier wiping saliva on train in Wuhan?" -- Agence France-Presse Fact Check​

 

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Mapping the COVID-19 outbreak

A USAFACTS.org Map shows confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by county.

A USAFACTS.org Map shows confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by county.

Does Everyone Over 60 Need to Take the Same Coronavirus Precautions?

Are precautions of the sort the CDC has endorsed really necessary, even in areas where the new coronavirus doesn’t yet appear to be circulating widely? What about disease-free adults in their 60s and 70s?
-- Kaiser Health News, March 24

Polygraph.info
Written By
Polygraph

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Idaho Gov. Brad Little Issues Statewide Stay-at-home Order 

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, left, announces stricter guidelines for social interactions to slow the spread of the new coronavirus,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Are US Authorities Planning to Impose Martial Law?

A member of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, wears a face…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Rural America Watches Pandemic Erupt in Cities as Fear Grows

In this photo taken March 20, 2020, Mike Johnston, a clerk at the Maupin Market in tiny Maupin, Oregon, helps a customer while wearing a latex glove to protect himself against the coronavirus.
Africa

Third Day of Fighting Rocks Libyan Capital Amid Country's First Coronavirus Case

Fighters of a military battalion loyal to Libyan General Khalifa Hafta patrol the streets in the eastern city of Benghazi…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Germany's Lower House Passes Massive Coronavirus Economic Aid Package

Due to the new coronavirus outbreak, German lawmakers keep distance during a session of the lower house of the German Parliament, the Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, March 25, 2020.