The Infodemic: Are US Authorities Planning to Impose Martial Law?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Rumors have spread across social media that U.S. authorities are planning to impose martial law in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Associated Press News​

Social Media Disinfo​

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: A video accompanied by a false claim that it shows a U.S. soldier spreading COVID-19 by wiping his saliva on a subway train handrail in the Chinese city of Wuhan in October 2019.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Video shows US soldier wiping saliva on train in Wuhan?" -- Agence France-Presse Fact Check​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus​​

A USAFACTS.org Map shows confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by county.

Are precautions of the sort the CDC has endorsed really necessary, even in areas where the new coronavirus doesn’t yet appear to be circulating widely? What about disease-free adults in their 60s and 70s?

-- Kaiser Health News, March 24