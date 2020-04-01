Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Does the US Have a 'Very Low Mortality Rate' for COVID-19

By Polygraph
April 01, 2020 03:07 PM
President Donald Trump pauses during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, March 31, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump pauses during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, March 31, 2020, in Washington.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: “So we have more cases than anybody, but we’re doing really well, and we also have a very low — relative to other countries — very low mortality rate. And there are reasons for that.”

-- President Trump, March 30, phone interview with "Fox & Friends.”

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Associated Press

 

Screenshot of Turning Point USA meme on mask hoarding


Screenshot of Turning Point USA meme on mask hoarding

Circulating on social media: Memes falsely claiming that a health care workers’ union was “caught hiding 39 million N95 masks" and casting suspicion on the union’s motives.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Union’s Search for Face Masks Gets Twisted Online" -- FactCheck.org

 

The coronavirus is washing over the U.S. These factors will determine how bad it gets in each community
As the outbreak rolls across the country, residents are asking: Who will be hit next? And how fast and how hard?
-- Stat, April 1

Estimates of the severity of coronavirus disease 2019: a model-based analysis
Our estimated overall infection fatality ratio for China was 0·66% (0·39–1·33), with an increasing profile with age.
-- The Lancet, April 30

