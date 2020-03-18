The Infodemic - March 18

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. VOA and Polygraph.info are aggregating fact-checks here.
Daily Debunk
"Google is helping to develop a website. It’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location."
- President Trump, March 13, Rose Garden news conference
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Factcheck.org
Social Media Disinfo
Claim circulating on social media: Drinking water every 15 minutes will keep you from getting COVID-19.
Verdict:False
Read the full story at: Snopes.com
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Johns Hopkins experts are learning more about the coronavirus. Here’s what they want you to know.
Researchers provide new information about the search for a vaccine, how the virus is spread, and what people can do to keep safe.
- Baltimore Sun, March 17
Which Groups are Most at Risk from the Coronavirus?
"Being elderly, having an underlying illness and possibly being male all increase the risk of dying from an infection with the virus"
- Scientific America, March 3
