The Infodemic - March 18

March 18, 2020 12:00 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 13, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 13, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. VOA and Polygraph.info are aggregating fact-checks here.

Daily Debunk

"Google is helping to develop a website. It’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location."

- President Trump, March 13, Rose Garden news conference

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Factcheck.org

 

Social Media Disinfo​

Claim circulating on social media: Drinking water every 15 minutes will keep you from getting COVID-19.

Verdict:False

Read the full story at: Snopes.com

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Johns Hopkins experts are learning more about the coronavirus. Here’s what they want you to know.
Researchers provide new information about the search for a vaccine, how the virus is spread, and what people can do to keep safe.
Baltimore Sun, March 17​

Which Groups are Most at Risk from the Coronavirus?
"Being elderly, having an underlying illness and possibly being male all increase the risk of dying from an infection with the virus"
- Scientific America, March 3

 

The Best Coronavirus Myth-Busting Collections

Agence France Presse

Snopes

BuzzFeed

Factcheck.org

Associated Press

Washington Post

TruthOrFiction

 

Reliable Coronavirus Information

World Health Organization

U.S. Centers for Disease Control

Federation of American Scientists

Emergency Physicians

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine​

Pan American Health Organization

