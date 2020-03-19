The Infodemic - March 19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. VOA and Polygraph.info are aggregating fact-checks here.
Daily Debunk
"This is a pandemic ... I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic."
- President Trump, March 17, news conference
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Factcheck.org
Social Media Disinfo
Claim circulating on social media: It's dangerous to take ibuprofen if you have coronavirus.
Verdict:False
Read the full story: "Coronavirus and ibuprofen: Separating fact from fiction" - BBC.com
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Coronavirus Survives on Surfaces up to 72 Hours. Here's How to Protect Yourself.
Because the virus that causes Covid-19 is, like other microbes, so durable, thoroughly washing hands after touching surfaces that anyone else might have touched — or not touching them in the first place — is the first line of defense against infection.
-- Stat, March 19