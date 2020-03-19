The Infodemic - March 19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. VOA and Polygraph.info are aggregating fact-checks here.

Daily Debunk

"This is a pandemic ... I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic."

- President Trump, March 17, news conference

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Factcheck.org

Social Media Disinfo​

Claim circulating on social media: It's dangerous to take ibuprofen if you have coronavirus.

Verdict:False

Read the full story: "Coronavirus and ibuprofen: Separating fact from fiction" - BBC.com

Factual Reads on Coronavirus​​

Coronavirus Survives on Surfaces up to 72 Hours. Here's How to Protect Yourself.

Because the virus that causes Covid-19 is, like other microbes, so durable, thoroughly washing hands after touching surfaces that anyone else might have touched — or not touching them in the first place — is the first line of defense against infection.

-- Stat, March 19