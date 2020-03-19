Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic - March 19

By Polygraph
March 19, 2020 12:00 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, March 17, 2020

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. VOA and Polygraph.info are aggregating fact-checks here.

Daily Debunk

"This is a pandemic ... I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic."

- President Trump, March 17, news conference

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Factcheck.org

 

Social Media Disinfo​

Claim circulating on social media: It's dangerous to take ibuprofen if you have coronavirus.

Verdict:False

Read the full story: "Coronavirus and ibuprofen: Separating fact from fiction" - BBC.com

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus Survives on Surfaces up to 72 Hours. Here's How to Protect Yourself.
Because the virus that causes Covid-19 is, like other microbes, so durable, thoroughly washing hands after touching surfaces that anyone else might have touched — or not touching them in the first place — is the first line of defense against infection.
-- Stat, March 19

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

