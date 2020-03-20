The Infodemic - March 20

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from many sources here.
Daily Debunk
"COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US"
- Article published on the website of the Centre for Research on Globalization
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Claim circulating on social media: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said “migrants and illegals” in Malaysia were resisting COVID-19 test over fears of arrest.
Verdict: False
Read the full story: "UNHCR condemns fake nfotice which claimed refugees in Malaysia are resisting COVID-19 tests" -- Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Can’t Get Tested? Maybe You’re in the Wrong Country.
Scientists say the chasm between the testing haves and have-nots reflects politics, public health strategies and, in some cases, blunders.
-- New York Times, March 20
Coronavirus Death Rate in Wuhan Lower Than Initial Estimates, New Study Finds.
"The study, published Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine, found that the death rate among people who had symptoms was 1.4% in Wuhan, China, as of Feb. 29. That rate is lower than previous estimates of mortality rates for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new virus, in Wuhan and China overall."
-- Wall Street Journal, March 19