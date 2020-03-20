Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic - March 20

By Polygraph
March 20, 2020 04:54 PM
This photo taken on February 11, 2020 shows medical staff members collecting samples from Chinese paramilitary police
FILE - This photo taken Feb. 11, 2020, shows medical staff members (R) collecting samples from Chinese paramilitary police officer to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus as they return from holidays in Shenzhen in China's southern Guangdong province.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from many sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US​"

Article published on the website of the Centre for Research on Globalization

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

 

Social Media Disinfo​

Claim circulating on social media: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said “migrants and illegals” in Malaysia were resisting COVID-19 test over fears of arrest.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "UNHCR condemns fake nfotice which claimed refugees in Malaysia are resisting COVID-19 tests​" -- Agence France-Presse

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Can’t Get Tested? Maybe You’re in the Wrong Country​.​
Scientists say the chasm between the testing haves and have-nots reflects politics, public health strategies and, in some cases, blunders​.
-- New York Times, March 20

Coronavirus Death Rate in Wuhan Lower Than Initial Estimates, New Study Finds​.
"The study, published Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine, found that the death rate among people who had symptoms was 1.4% in Wuhan, China, as of Feb. 29. That rate is lower than previous estimates of mortality rates for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new virus, in Wuhan and China overall​."
-- Wall Street Journal, March 19​

 

 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Polygraph

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

US Moves to Further Isolate Itself Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Cars line up to cross into the U.S. at the Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro border crossing after the Mayor of Tijuana restricted visits…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Kenya's Ebola Workers Enlisted to Fight Coronavirus

A government health official sprays a chlorine solution on a public transport vehicle as a preventive measure against the COVID…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iraq Suspends Training Because of COVID-19 

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, A U.S. Air Force plane, background, lands at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq…
Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic - March 20

This photo taken on February 11, 2020 shows medical staff members collecting samples from Chinese paramilitary police
Coronavirus Outbreak

Small Business Feels Pain of Coronavirus

Belle View Shopping Center in Alexandria, Va., with mostly privately owned small businesses. Many stores are closing or have limited their hours because of the coronavirus. (Deborah Block/VOA)