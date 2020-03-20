The Infodemic - March 20

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from many sources here​.

Daily Debunk

" COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US​ "

- Article published on the website of the Centre for Research on Globalization

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo​

Claim circulating on social media: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said “migrants and illegals” in Malaysia were resisting COVID-19 test over fears of arrest.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "UNHCR condemns fake nfotice which claimed refugees in Malaysia are resisting COVID-19 tests​" -- Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus​​

Can’t Get Tested? Maybe You’re in the Wrong Country​.​

Scientists say the chasm between the testing haves and have-nots reflects politics, public health strategies and, in some cases, blunders​.

-- New York Times, March 20

Coronavirus Death Rate in Wuhan Lower Than Initial Estimates, New Study Finds​.

"The study, published Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine, found that the death rate among people who had symptoms was 1.4% in Wuhan, China, as of Feb. 29. That rate is lower than previous estimates of mortality rates for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new virus, in Wuhan and China overall​."

-- Wall Street Journal, March 19​